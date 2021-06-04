Ana dose Santos cruise | The woman who turned from looking for food in the trash into a wanted model | Viral | Photos | Video | Trends | Social Networks | Brazil | Stories

A stroke of luck radically changed his life. Ana dose Santos cruise a Brazil A 23-year-old man who was forced to look for food in the trash to feed himself and his 3-year-old son; However, the day she found a wallet changed everything for her and her family. This is the beginning of a wonderful story that spread on more than one social network and went viral after being copied.

For some years, single mother Ana has dedicated herself to sorting waste to recover items that can be sold for recycling or scrap metal. When he dug up the containers one day, he found a small bag that contained several checks. According to the British media, these were prescribed to Barretos Cancer Hospital Daily Mail.

In total, this is a donation close to 000 52,000. The woman believed that the money had already been exchanged or that the documents were useless. Still, he decided to go to a medical center to make a living.

Upon arrival, the recipients were shocked to find that the portfolio still holds the full value of the donation. It turned out to be a check issued by a person who had decided to donate money several weeks ago, but the papers ended up in the trash after an attack.

The director of the hospital, thankfully, told the media what had happened. As a result, Ana became very famous not only for her honesty but also for her beauty. A national channel contacted her and decided to give her a production and the opportunity to walk on a live TV show.

By sharing the final results, many were amazed at the way the young woman’s beauty was enhanced. After appearing on screen, a popular shopping plaza contacted her and presented her with an image of the establishment. Also, a modeling agency in Brazil offered him a job.

After starting to work as a model, Ana Dos Santos Cruz pointed out that with the money she earned, she planned to start a university degree at a nursing school, thus giving her son a better life.

