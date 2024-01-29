Japan Suspends Funds to UNRWA Amid Allegations of Staff Involvement – Press Stories

Title: Japan Joins Other Nations in Suspending Funding to UNRWA Following Terror Allegations

Japan has joined a growing list of countries that have suspended funding to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) due to allegations of staff involvement in a terror attack on Israel. The U.S., Germany, U.K., Canada, and five other nations have already halted funding while investigations are ongoing.

Israel provided evidence alleging that UNRWA employees in Gaza took part in a massacre of Israeli citizens carried out by Hamas terrorists. In response, Japan has decided to suspend additional funding until UNRWA conducts a thorough inquiry into the allegations.

Japan, also urging UNRWA to strengthen its governance and take appropriate measures to address the issue, emphasizes the need for transparency and accountability in the agency’s operations.

However, while the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan has suspended its funding, U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres has made an appeal to member countries to resume their financial support for UNRWA. Though acknowledging the concerns surrounding the allegations, Guterres believes that countries should continue funding the agency’s vital operations.

In response to Guterres’ call, Israel’s Ambassador to the U.N. has openly criticized the secretary-general, accusing UNRWA of supporting and being involved in terrorism. This accusation adds to the mounting pressure on the agency to address the allegations promptly.

Meanwhile, Norway’s Foreign Minister has confirmed the continued provision of funds to UNRWA, citing humanitarian distress in Gaza and the potential harm that cutting off funding could cause to the local population. Norway aims to ensure that the people in need are not punished for the alleged actions of a few employees.

As the investigations proceed, the future of funding for UNRWA remains uncertain. The suspension of financial support from several countries puts additional pressure on the agency to address the allegations and strengthen internal measures to prevent any further involvement in terrorist activities.