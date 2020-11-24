Black goalkeepers and Europe’s random playing field

On the surface, Chelsea’s win against Rennes in the Champions League a few weeks ago was one of the most cost-effective, check-box exercises to disperse team levels in the tournament. Chelsea, the most favorite – the best financial firefighter, a team with a deep and broad aspirations – won.

Beyond the score, there was little to remember about it. Yet that game, like the return match in France on Tuesday, was rare not only in the Champions League, but in overall elite European football.

Shockingly, this season may be the only two games in which both teams have played as a black goalkeeper in the Champions League: 28-year-old Dort Mendy, who was bought by Chelsea in September, and replaced by Alfred Gomez at Rennes.

Some games are level playing fields that believe in themselves. Black quarterbacks once played in the NFL because there were black entrants in the tennis championships and golf majors. Football, like many other sports, still struggles for black representation in leadership roles: there are fewer black managers and fewer black executives.