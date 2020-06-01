Jon Jones: UFC fighter takes aerosol cans from protesters

For the sixth consecutive night, protesters filled the streets across the country to protest police brutality and the death of Floyd, an unarmed black man who was killed by a police officer in Minneapolis.
What started as peaceful protests sometimes turned violent, and Jones, who has called for justice for Floyd, was shown in a Sunday post making a dramatic intervention, removing aerosol cans from two protesters at the foster home in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
“As a young black man trust me, I am also frustrated, but this is not the way, we are starting to make a bad situation worse.”
“If you really have love for your city (505), protect your shit. All the old bosses need to talk, call their family members, and tell them to come home tonight.”
CNN contacted the UFC to obtain a statement from Jones, but has yet to receive a response.
Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis officer who was seen knee-deep in Floyd’s neck, was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, but protesters say the charge is not tough enough and are suing charges by the other officers involved. .
Police arrested hundreds of people across the country last night when protesters clashed with police.
