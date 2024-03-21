6 March Madness Upsets to Pick in Your 2024 Mens NCAA Tournament Bracket

The 2024 NCAA tournament is shaping up to be a wild ride, with experts predicting a slew of potential first-round upsets. Factors such as parity among teams, misplacement of seeds by the committee, and the added experience from the COVID year have set the stage for a bracket full of surprises.

Six matchups in particular have caught the eye of analysts as prime candidates for upsets. An upset in this case is defined as an 11 seed or larger taking down a higher-seeded opponent in the first round. Key matchups to keep an eye on include South Carolina vs. Oregon, Gonzaga vs. McNeese State, Texas Tech vs. N.C. State, Clemson vs. New Mexico, Wisconsin vs. James Madison, and Saint Mary’s vs. Grand Canyon.

Teams like Oregon, McNeese State, N.C. State, New Mexico, James Madison, and Grand Canyon are being touted as potential “giant killers” with unique strengths that could propel them to victory over their higher-ranked counterparts. Strong defenses, balanced scoring, three-point shooting, offensive rebounding, and free-throw shooting are all being highlighted as key components that could lead to upsets in these matchups.

With the stage set for a thrilling tournament full of potential Cinderella stories, fans are eagerly anticipating the action to come. Will we see the underdogs rise to the occasion and pull off stunning victories, or will the higher seeds prove their worth? Only time will tell, but one thing is for certain – March Madness is sure to live up to its name in the 2024 edition of the NCAA tournament.