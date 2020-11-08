Oxford University Astrogeneca Covit-19 vaccine to be produced in Australia this week

A COVID-19 vaccine has not yet received clinical approval, but will begin production in Australia this week.

CSL on Sunday confirmed that the University of Oxford in Victoria will begin preparing the candidate for the AstroGeneca corona virus vaccine starting Monday.

The ASX-listed biotechnology company has separate agreements with AstraZeneca and the federal government to produce about 30 million doses of the AZD1222 vaccine.

The first levels are scheduled for release in the first half of 2021, with the results of clinical trials and regulatory approval pending.

Relevant clinical trial and production data will not be released for use with this vaccine until it has been reviewed and approved by the Treatment Products Administration.

CSL will begin developing the Astrogeneca Covit-19 vaccine candidate in Australia from Monday. debt: Reuters

CSL CEO Dr. Andrew Nash said the announcement marked an important milestone and marked the end of “several months of watchmaking.”

“There is still a long way to go, and the safety and effectiveness of the vaccines we produce remains our top priority,” Dr. Nash said in a statement on Sunday.

“We are carrying out these manufacturing activities at risk and in parallel with clinical trials and approval procedures to recognize the significant urgency of COVID-19 infection.”