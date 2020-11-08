Home Economy Oxford University Astrogeneca Covit-19 vaccine to be produced in Australia this week

Nov 08, 2020 0 Comments
A COVID-19 vaccine has not yet received clinical approval, but will begin production in Australia this week.

CSL on Sunday confirmed that the University of Oxford in Victoria will begin preparing the candidate for the AstroGeneca corona virus vaccine starting Monday.

The ASX-listed biotechnology company has separate agreements with AstraZeneca and the federal government to produce about 30 million doses of the AZD1222 vaccine.

The first levels are scheduled for release in the first half of 2021, with the results of clinical trials and regulatory approval pending.

Relevant clinical trial and production data will not be released for use with this vaccine until it has been reviewed and approved by the Treatment Products Administration.

CSL will begin developing the Astrogeneca Covit-19 vaccine candidate in Australia from Monday. debt: Reuters
