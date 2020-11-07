Two have been arrested and hundreds have been locked up in protest after others warned they would take action

Two were arrested as hundreds attended, and 10 were handled by police Anti-locking demonstration In Liverpool.

A mob questioning the restrictions designed to control the spread of the corona virus could face many more actions after the protest march through the city center.

Merseyside police had warned that public meetings would be considered a health hazard and that officials would step in if necessary.

Three to four hundred people participated Demonstration This afternoon, the parade runs through the city center from 1 p.m.

The pictures showed him holding signs including “You can censor us, but you will not silence us” and “Guides vs lizards”.





The footage came as queues formed in other parts of the city at new test sites set up in Liverpool as part of a larger testing program backed by public health officials.

Within 24 hours of the anti-lockout demonstration, Mercedes Police “Action will be taken against any individuals or businesses that fail to comply with current regulations and endanger other persons,” it warned.

In the afternoon, the force introduced a distribution zone covering most of the city center.

This tactic, commonly used to combat anti-social behavior, can lead to arrests if anyone is asked to leave an area that includes the Baltic Triangle, Liverpool One and the waters, if they return before midnight.



(Image: Liverpool Echo)



Today, a large police presence can be seen in the city center Recent demonstration Against locking operations.

While the footage appears to be quiet, police have confirmed tonight that they have taken action against a small number of those involved – and many more will be investigated if investigations continue.

Seven people were issued scatter notices for allegedly violating the Corona virus law, and three were issued standard penalty notices.

Authorities arrested a 23-year-old man and a 37-year-old man from Viral who were wanted by police. Anfield On suspicion of assaulting a police officer.

They were both taken to a police station for questioning.





This evening, Chief Superintendent Paul White said: “ Mercedes Police It has made it very clear in many cases that public meetings, including protests, are not allowed under the recent Corona Virus Act, as it poses a real risk to public health.

“A Substantial amount of people Returning to Liverpool downtown this afternoon showed that we have completely ignored the law that has been in place for four weeks to protect our communities.

“Two people were arrested during the protest and authorities issued three fines and seven anti-social behavior notices under the Corona Virus Act.

“We are now gathering evidence and conducting a number of investigations to identify those who attended, especially those involved in organizing the event so that further enforcement action can be taken.”

* Anyone with information is requested to contact the Merseyside Police on Twitter (via erMerPolCC), or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111 by quoting note No. 268 of November 7 268.