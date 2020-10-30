Rapper Freeway mourns son’s tragic death, days of sending support to ex-bandmate who lost his own child

Instagram

The sad news comes from government property families in Philadelphia as two of their former members mourn the tragic deaths of their sons, one of whom died in a car accident.

AceShowbiz – Philadelphia hip-hop icon Freeway Condolences on the tragic death of his son Jihad. The 42-year-old rapper broke the tragic news on Instagram for his online devotees as he asked his fans to pray for his late son and family.

“God knows I’m trying to be strong, but this right here is a pain like I never felt,” Rymer captioned a picture with him of jihad on graduation day. “Please love your time and your loved ones because we do not promise the next breath.”

The State property The star continued, “May Allah forgive all the sins of my son and may Allah grant him a higher paradise.” He ended with “Amin” and a sad emoticon before adding “Please pray for him and my family”.

<br />

The details of the death of jihad are even less. Rumor has it, he died in a car accident. But The Source magazine claimed that jihad was shot dead in Philadelphia.

He followed in his father’s footsteps and made music under Monique Snowhat.

Condolences from fans and friends. Etc. Josie Jeff, Effect, Hit-boy, DJ Premiere, Bun b, Gormega, Uncle Murtha, Lenny S., Eric Sermon, Ebro Dorton They were quick to send support and love to the grieving rapper.

The tragic death of Freeway’s son came a few days after another state property rapper and Rock-a-Fella Ocino Vasquez Announced the sudden death of his own son. His son and son’s pregnant girlfriend died in a tragic car accident last week.

<br />

Freeway was also among those who sent condolences to Ocino on Instagram. He wrote, “May Allah forgive him for his sins and grant him a high paradise. Amen. May Allah comfort you and your family during these difficult times. Amen! Love you O.”