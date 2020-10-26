Browns vs. Bengals Final Score: Cleveland wins 37-34 shootout Baker Mayfield has epic comeback performance

Holy shit! What a game! I mean, of course it’s not all that big, mostly in defense and in the first quarter. But QB Baker Mayfield He had pitches behind him in the first quarter, only to shed light on the rest of the match. Let’s get back to the game.

1st Quarter

Cincinnati got the ball to start the game, when Cleveland’s defense was strong below first and second, they allowed QB Joe Burrow His third-under attempts to complete all three first-down passes. Completed the last third Down set 1 and goal from 2 yards, but C.P. Denzel Ward He jumped up to divert his pass to the final zone and LP P.J. Gutson Was to catch the floating duck for an interception. Instead of being a touch screen, Goodson Tried to return, but only to 4 yards line.

Unfortunately, this soon became a disaster for the Browns. After a 6-yard run, R.P. Kareem Hunt First down, Mayfield Attempted to shoot a pass to a striking WR on the right Odel Beckham Jr., But the bass was low and inside, allowing it to take off. On his return, Beckham and C J.C. Treasurer As was painful Bengals Responsible for 24 yard line. (Treasurer Did not miss any plays, while Beckham was dismissed for the rest of the game).

Pass Interruption Penalty in CB Kevin Johnson He set 1st and goal for Cincinnati, then two quarterback sneakers, pushing Burrow to a touchdown to give his team a 7-0 lead.

After some successful running plays to start the next movement, Hunt dropped the second down screen pass, and then MayfieldThe third down pass went over TE’s head Harrison Bryant Bring out the punt unit. Cincinnati was driving on their next drive, but in one play the clock was ticking down, D.E. Miles Carret He made a good jump with SS and removed Burrow of the ball Ronnie Harrison Recovers downstairs in 33 yard row.

Mayfield He was unable to complete a pass when he arrived on the field, however Cody Barkey Coming out of the 42-yard field goal, he turned it into a 7-3 game at the end of the first quarter.

2nd quarter

A screen pass for RB Young Bernard Gained 25 yards to start the second quarter. An excuse Johnson Helped Cincinnati’s 37-yard field goal from the slot Randy Bullock, Extends their lead to 10-3.

Mayfield Finally finished a pass on the next drive, which is a bootleg, including WR Jarvis Laundry Went 28 yards on a catch and run. Cleveland’s drive wasn’t pretty, but it ended up 11 plays for 70 yards, taking 7:30 p.m. On the 3rd and 2nd from the 3 yard line, Mayfield touched Bryant to control the score at 10-10.

Unfortunately, Burroughs finished immediately with 5, 7, and 27 yards going into the two-minute alert to bring Cincinnati into the scoring territory. Seemed to be able to hold security Bengals Towards a goal goal from a job Garrett, But from 11th to 2nd and on goal, Burrow shot a strike over the middle to the WR Tyler Boyd One Touch Down to take them 17-10 over the second half.

3rd quarter

The Cleveland second half was a blockbuster with Bryant with a 35-yard link. After a few plays, Mayfield rejoined Bryant, this time in third place, moving the chains to the red zone. Once again, on the 3rd and 3rd from the 6-yard line, Mayfield threw a racquet to Bryant, who made a sliding catch in the final zone for the second touch of the game and reconnected things 17-17.

The Bengals drove with their own ability, drove 12 plays for 76 yards, took almost 7 minutes clock, and included some tricks to keep Cleveland’s defense in balance (as they were not already there). Burroughs dropped Snap on 4th and goal from 4 yards, but still took it and gave the WR a superb fade pass A.J. Green – Thank you, Ward An incomplete was able to knock the ball out. BullCincinnati allowed the quarterfinals to go 2:51 to regain the lead at 20-17.

4th Quarter

The Browns Faced conditions 3 and 4 to start in the fourth quarter. Mayfield responded to the WR with a 21-yard pass Roshard Higgins, Followed by a 19-yard pass Higgins. After two plays, Mayfield D.E. David Noku The 16-yard touchdown gave Browns their first lead of the game, 24-20.

The question is, can security be answered?

They call it C.P. Terence Mitchell He had one of the easiest interruptions in his Fred basket, and could have even had a Big Six instead – instead, he painfully dropped it, and Burrow dug into the midfield for the first time in the next play. After that, it was a terrible deal for Browns’ defense, as Cincinnati recipients held the pass less than the first lows, only to allow the first lows – the last WR had a 16-yard touchdown pass Tea Higgins To give the Bengals a 27-24 lead with 8:45.

Mayfield started the next movement with a 20-yard strike Higgins. A tactical play is allowed Laundry To hit WR Donovan People-Jones Join the field target range for a 25-yard gain. Then, a swing pass to Hunt made it 1 and 10 in the 11-yard line. Two plays later, Hunt left the backfield for a Mayfield 8-yard touchdown, again topping Cleveland 31-27 at 4:53. After a 0-of-5 start to the game, Touchdown was 222 yards and Mayfield was in his last 18 for 4 touchdowns.

Again – security can do that Something To stop Burrow?

Burrow scored immediately Higgins For the 12-yard strike, Boyd 15 yards, and WR Michael Thomas 25 yards to go into Cleveland territory. A bad start created 1 and 15 from the 28 yard line, and then Burrow finally had the incompleteness to set 2 and 15. The 9-yard finish set 3 and 6 from the 19-yard line, and a faulty start backed them up another 5 yards. On the 3rd and 11th, Cincinnati was called up for the quarterback draw, and Burrow got the 12 yards he needed for the first 12 yards.

The Bengals faced 2nd and 4th going 6 yards out for a two minute alert. After a 1-yard run down the second, the Browns burned their final time, setting the 3rd and 3rd. They ran it down the third again, setting 4 and 3 inches from the 3 yard line. Burroughs got a touchdown pass Bernard From 1:06 onwards to go, pushing the Bengals back to 34-31.

Mayfield finished 13th and 8th yards, 0:40 from close to midfield. The 30-yard strike to the right of Higgins put Cleveland in the field goal range, but 0:16 on the left, i.e. Browns must be smart with the clock. Surprisingly, Mayfield hit People-Jones 0:11 on the left for a 24-yard touchdown pass! Parkie Missing the extra point, it turned into a 37-34 game.

Browns almost dropped a Hail Mary, but the pass was fortunately not complete, giving Cleveland the win. Survived. What a comeback Mayfield!

Next

The Browns will play at home in their 8th week match next Sunday, November 1st Las Vegas Riders. The game will be at 1:00 PM ET.

Quick hitter stats

QB Baker Mayfield : 22 of 297 yards for 22, 5 DT, 1 IND.

22 of 297 yards for 22, 5 DT, 1 IND. R.P. Kareem Hunt : 18 catches, 76 yards. 3 catches, 36 yards, 1 D.T.

18 catches, 76 yards. 3 catches, 36 yards, 1 D.T. WR Roshard Higgins : 6 catches, 110 yards.

6 catches, 110 yards. WR Donovan People-Jones: 3 catches, 56 yards, 1 D.T.

3 catches, 56 yards, 1 D.T. TO Harrison Bryant: 4 catches, 56 yards, 2 D.T.

4 catches, 56 yards, 2 D.T. Off Miles Carret : 2 sacks, 1 f.f.

2 sacks, 1 f.f. C.P. Denzel Ward: 6 blocks, 2 passes secured.

Quick tips

Browns started this game very ugly. Mayfield was 0-5 in the first quarter with INT, and Beckham left the game with a knee injury.

After a rough start, Mayfield was 22-for-23 for 297 yards, passing 5 touchdowns the rest of the way. He set an owner record for most consecutive highs by a Browns quarterback, and the only reason he was incomplete during that extension was because he eventually spun the ball to stop the clock. This is Mayfield above all else, he’s the most quarterback type. I hate to say it (to an extent), but that comfort zone blows for Higgins compared to some other recipients.

This is not Mayfield, however – his recipients advanced in a major way. Bryant. நொகு. Higgins. Then the People-Jones beat it with a complete delivery.

With the exception of a little of Garrett and Wardin, the defense was completely absorbed. The Bengal line of attack was already bad, And Three starters were injured during the game and could not do more for the defense, which is a very bad sign.

According to Li Eliasports, Cincinnati-Cleveland The first game in NFL history had 5 co-forward touchdown passes in the 4th quarter – Jack Trotter (ake Jack_Rotter) October 25, 2020

K Cody Barkey There is money in this season. But in retrospect, you should be thinking, “Oh my God, he missed that last extra point – he would have finally lost the field goal, if we hadn’t got the touch.”

There is money in this season. But in retrospect, you should be thinking, “Oh my God, he missed that last extra point – he would have finally lost the field goal, if we hadn’t got the touch.” Cincinnati almost hit Hail Marie. Good God.

