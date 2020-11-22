Scotland v France Rugby is on which TV channel? Kick time and live stream

Scotland performed well in the opening game of the brand new Autumn Nations Cup last weekend, seeing Italy win 28-17 and score four tries.

Next up, they are against France – who are currently top of Group B despite having their opening game against Fiji canceled last week.

Fiji were unable to field a side as a result of the Corona virus outbreak, so the game was called off as France gave up a 28-0 victory, putting them in the best position before playing a minute into the new match.

Gregor Townsend won 28-17 in six countries last March, and with the same score of victory against Italy last week, Scotland could go into the tournament with the same score as the last time the two countries met.

But there is no doubt that France is trying to avenge that failure, so it will lead to a very interesting encounter.

Radio Times.com revolves around everything you need to know about how to watch Scotland v France on TV and online.

When is Scotland v France on TV?

Scotland v France 2020 will take place on Sunday 22nd November.

Check out our Fall Countries Cup Tools Guide for the latest times and information for each game.

What time is the kick-off?

Scotland v France kicks off at 3pm.

A number of fall countries, including England and Ireland, are hosting the Cup Rugby Games this week.

Scotland v France is on which TV channel?

You will not see action in any terrain challenges, but full coverage is available Amazon Prime Video You can stream it via your TV.

There will be plenty of smart TVs that come with the Amazon Prime video app, while also going through devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast.

How to stream online in Scotland and France

The Amazon Prime video will show live coverage of the game from 2:30 p.m.

You can use them 30 day free trial Includes free delivery the next day for thousands of items throughout the Amazon store.

Scotland v France Team News

Scotland: D.P.C.

France: D.P.C.

Take a look at our full breakdown of what games are coming up Fall countries cup devices In the TV guide.

If you are looking for something else to look at, take a look at ours TV guide.