Trump’s posts are Twitter flags, which are unsubstantiated claims of victory or election fraud.

For the sixth time in 24 hours, Twitter on Wednesday tweeted that President Trump had violated his rules because they did not support widespread election fraud and advance announcements of victory in key war states.
Twitter linked warnings to every tweet of the president, but also to others posted by his allies, His official campaign account, White House Press Secretary Kaylee McNani And son of the President Eric Trump. All three, like the president, are based in Pennsylvania. They demanded victory for Trump, a race that no big news agency has decided on.
Mr. Trump’s posts were at least three hidden, one partially hidden, but each allowed Twitter users the opportunity to view them. The site restricts users’ ability to retweet or re-post President’s posts that violate company standards.
Former Vice President Joseph R. While Biden Jr. has won Wisconsin and Michigan, Mr. Mr. Trump in 2016. With two states known as the Trump-winning Midwest Blue Wall, Mr.
Mr. Trump lied Wednesday afternoon that he had won not only Pennsylvania, but also Georgia and North Carolina, in which he was in the lead in the early polls, but a significant number of votes were not counted. On each occasion, his lead was shrinking.
Mr. Trump has nearly 88 million followers on Twitter, which faced pro-government accusations during the campaign.