Trump’s posts are Twitter flags, which are unsubstantiated claims of victory or election fraud.

For the sixth time in 24 hours, Twitter on Wednesday tweeted that President Trump had violated his rules because they did not support widespread election fraud and advance announcements of victory in key war states.

Twitter linked warnings to every tweet of the president, but also to others posted by his allies, His official campaign account, White House Press Secretary Kaylee McNani And son of the President Eric Trump. All three, like the president, are based in Pennsylvania. They demanded victory for Trump, a race that no big news agency has decided on.