(CBS)

San Diego Union-Tribune’s Kevin AC said San Diego Patrice outfielder Tommy Palm was in “good condition” after being stabbed in the lower back during an argument Sunday night in San Diego. No organs were damaged and the palm was said to require surgery and sutures to close the wound.

According to the AC, the incident happened when Pam left a San Diego establishment and two people got into an argument near his car. The following statement was issued by the Palm Group:

“I would like to thank the incredible medical staff of UC San Diego Health for taking care of me so much last night. I truly appreciate the hard work of the San Diego Police Department, and they continue to search for suspects. Despite this very traumatic and eye-opening experience for me, I am on the path to recovery. I know I will return to my office training routine at any time. ”

The wrist surgery limited the 32-year-old to 31 games last season, during which time he wrote the batting line-up.221 / 312/312 with three home runs. Last season he hit .273 / .369 / .450 with 21 homers in 145 games with the race. San Diego bought the palm in an offseason trade with Tampa.

Palm is in control of the team as a referee-qualified player in this office and plans to become a free agent in the next office. His full season salary in 2020 is 9 7.9 million.