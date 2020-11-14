Home Top News Cheltenham – 10-1 Shot Cool Crore Wins Paddy Power Gold Cup on Second Day by The Sun

Nov 14, 2020 0 Comments
Cheltenham is back – it has already provoked some big surprises.

Easyland and Grand National hero Tiger Roll failed on Friday and Cool Cody landed the Paddy Power Gold Cup on Saturday.

  • 13:40 Eldorado Allen (13-2) Paddy Power won the November Chase (Grade 2) (2m)
  • 14:15 Cool Cody (10-1) Paddy Power won the Gold Cup (Handicap Chase) (2m4F)
  • 14:50 On the blue side (7-1) Kick Off Handicap Prohibition at 3pm (3m)
  • 15:25 Trigger Song (9-1) Paddy power overcomes flat handicap ban (2m5F)
  • 15:55 Dead Heat between Ishqara Lady (11-2) and Elle Est Belly (16-5) Cordian Design Flooring National Hunting Flat Race (Listed) (2m)

Lingfield

  • 15:05 Dubai Warrior (4-9) Won shares in Bedway Church (listed) (1m2F)
  • 15:40 Good try (5-2) Bedway Gold Rose Stakes (Listed) (6F) won

