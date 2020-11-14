Cheltenham – 10-1 Shot Cool Crore Wins Paddy Power Gold Cup on Second Day by The Sun

Cheltenham is back – it has already provoked some big surprises.
Easyland and Grand National hero Tiger Roll failed on Friday and Cool Cody landed the Paddy Power Gold Cup on Saturday.
Who is Saturday?
Saturday
Cheltenham
- 13:40 Eldorado Allen (13-2) Paddy Power won the November Chase (Grade 2) (2m)
- 14:15 Cool Cody (10-1) Paddy Power won the Gold Cup (Handicap Chase) (2m4F)
- 14:50 On the blue side (7-1) Kick Off Handicap Prohibition at 3pm (3m)
- 15:25 Trigger Song (9-1) Paddy power overcomes flat handicap ban (2m5F)
- 15:55 Dead Heat between Ishqara Lady (11-2) and Elle Est Belly (16-5) Cordian Design Flooring National Hunting Flat Race (Listed) (2m)
Lingfield
- 15:05 Dubai Warrior (4-9) Won shares in Bedway Church (listed) (1m2F)
- 15:40 Good try (5-2) Bedway Gold Rose Stakes (Listed) (6F) won
Business Content Announcement: Taking one of the bookmaker offers featured in this article may pay The Sun. 18+. D&Cs apply. Begambleaware.org
Remember to gamble responsibly
One responsible gambler:
- Establishes time and cash limits before playing
- They only gamble with the money they can lose
- Never chase their losses
- They will not gamble if they are sad, angry or depressed
- Comcare – www.gamcare.org.uk
- Casino Awareness – www.begambleaware.org