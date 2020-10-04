Home Top News Arsenal FC 2-1 Sheffield United Live! Premier League results, the latest news from Michael Arteta and the match reaction

Arsenal FC 2-1 Sheffield United Live! Premier League results, the latest news from Michael Arteta and the match reaction

Oct 04, 2020 0 Comments
Arsenal FC 2-1 Sheffield United Live! Premier League results, the latest news from Michael Arteta and the match reaction

Arsenal vs Sheffield United Live!

Arsenal scored two goals in the 2-1 win over Sheffield United, with Fukuoka Saga and Nicola Pepe scoring in the second half, with the Gunners’ miscue finally finding its rhythm.

The spectators frustrated Arsenal for the first hour, but Saga broke the deadlock by going home following an active pass in the 61st minute, and substitute Nicola Pepe added a second three minutes later.

Irish striker David McColdrick gave his side confidence with an amazing curling effort in the 84th minute, but the Wisters were unable to create a balance as Arsenal held on comfortably for the win.

The win elevates them to fourth on nine points, three behind leaders Everton, and 19th in Sheffield United after four defeats in their opening four league games.

Live updates

Full time


2020-10-04T14: 51: 39.200Z

Full time | Arsenal 2-1 Sheffield United |

2020-10-04T14: 47: 57.756Z

90 minutes: Four minutes extra time …

The goal!

2020-10-04T14: 40: 47.530Z

The goal! | Arsenal 2-1 Sheffield United | David McDollrick 84 ‘

Game started! With nothing, David McColdrick bends a cracker into the far corner to reduce the deficit.

2020-10-04T14: 38: 21.320Z

81 minutes: Granit Shaga is there for the final ten minutes, with Danny Cephalos leading the man.

2020-10-04T14: 30: 55.250Z

73 minutes: It took things out properly. Sheffield United have been happily around the ball since sitting down with Arsenal.

The goal!

2020-10-04T14: 21: 11.823Z

The goal! | Arsenal 2-0 Sheffield United | Nicola Pepe 64 ‘

READ  Markets Are living, Friday 31 July, 2020

Two in four minutes and Arsenal suddenly fly!

It’s a cracking goal, and Pepe takes it from Beller’s width to the right and then drives it inside to push it into a beautiful finish from a distance.

The goal!

2020-10-04T14: 18: 00.000Z

The goal! | Arsenal 1-0 Sheffield United | Bukayo Saga 61 ‘

The first real quality we saw and Arsenal are ahead. Some beautiful one-touch football sees the feed of Abameyang Beller and hangs a cross to the far post to power the saga home on the right.

SUBS

2020-10-04T14: 14: 34.593Z

57 minutes: Now Arteta is following suit. Nicola Pepe walks in with Eddie Nketia, so you’d think Abameyang would move in the middle.

SUBS

2020-10-04T14: 12: 52.180Z

56 minutes: Chris Wilder returns to his bench first – Oliver Burke has sound McBurney.

2020-10-04T14: 06: 17.260Z

49 minutes: There are no changes on either side of the break, however you will think it won’t be long if it continues.

Kick off

2020-10-04T14: 02: 13.650Z

Kick-off!

We are going …

Half time

2020-10-04T13: 47: 02.600Z

Half time | Arsenal 0-0 Sheffield United

2020-10-04T13: 42: 14.800Z

42 minutes: Relief for Arsenal fans – Abemayang re-enabled.

2020-10-04T13: 40: 21.353Z

39 minutes: Dear. O dear, O dear, O dear.

Sander Berg is in the book to control Abamayang, while the Arsenal captain stays down. The physio is in motion, but he is in pain.

2020-10-04T13: 38: 15.936Z

37 minutes: Close!

Aaron Ramstale holds the prizes with a poor pass out, and Abameyang has a try from 30 yards out, but the keeper recovers to save a better fingertip.

READ  Cyclone Nisarga Cyclone Nisarga - Mumbai on red alert, winds of 100 kmph expected

ES coverage

2020-10-04T13: 37: 11.900Z

Simon Collings is in the Emirates

A little more to report from here. We have at least one shot, but the most interesting thing at the moment is how much voice and animation Sheffield United’s bench has. Shouting and calling for every end.

2020-10-04T13: 34: 32.266Z

34 minutes: This is not a good half-hour football.

2020-10-04T13: 29: 07.590Z

28 minutes: The first attempt is towards Arsenal’s goal because Tyrne hit an early cross and Nketia flew it into the arms of Aaron Ramstale.

ES coverage

2020-10-04T13: 25: 16.560Z

Simon Collings is in the Emirates

It should be the first game again with fans at the Emirates, and there are some things we can do. It was a bit flat and neither side created clear opportunities. No more shots towards the goal.

2020-10-04T13: 18: 23.586Z

18 minutes: Arsenal are struggling for a little rhythm this time around, with Cephalos admitting to keep it cheap in midfield, before listening to a lot of negativity with a ball into the Abamayang channels.

Kick-off time and place

Arsenal vs Sheffield United are scheduled to take on BST at 2pm.

The match will be behind closed doors at Emirates Stadium due to a lack of fans due to government guidelines regarding the Corona virus.

How to see

TV Channel: Arsenal vs Sheffield United Sky Sports will be featured live at the main event, and is available Now TV. with a one-day pass for pass 9.99.

Live Stream: Sky Sports subscribers can stream the competition online Skyco And this The Skyco app is available for 99 5.99 with a mobile monthly pass.

READ  Tour guide Sara Ali Khan shares her weight loss journey in a new video

Team News

Arsenal: Leno, Gabriel, Luis, Tyrney, Bellarin, Elneni, Cephalos, Saga, Willian, Enketia, Abamayang

Saps: Lockett, Runnerson, Midland-Niles, Holding, Pepe, Willock, Shakka

Chef UTD: Ramstale, Basham, Egan, Robinson, Baltoc, Lundstrom, Berg, Osborne, Stevens, McGoldrick, Burke

Subs: Fleck, McBurney, Sharp, Lowe, Norwood, Fotheringham, Ambadu

Referee: Lee Mason

Head-to-head (h2h) history and results

Arsenal, who beat Sheffield United in two Premier League meetings last season, lost at home drawing and at Bramal Lane.

But Sunday’s win was the 50th in 117 games against the Platts.

We may receive a commission from some of the links in this article, but we will never allow this to affect our content. This proceeds help finance the magazine throughout The Evening Standard.

You May Also Like

Check out Jim Carrey as Joe Biden on the season premiere of 'Saturday Night Live'

Check out Jim Carrey as Joe Biden on the season premiere of ‘Saturday Night Live’

UFC Fight Night Results, Highlights: Holy Holm Irene Altana Dominates For Easy End Success

UFC Fight Night Results, Highlights: Holy Holm Irene Altana Dominates For Easy End Success

Who are the presenters running their 40th London Marathon on Sunday?

Who are the presenters running their 40th London Marathon on Sunday?

Chase fans were saddened by the loss of Joel Dommet k 150g cash prize

Chase fans were saddened by the loss of Joel Dommet k 150g cash prize

7NEWS.com.au

Leaders Leipzig defeated Schalke, Dortmund won

Actor Rick Moranis victim of unprovoked attack on camera in Manhattan - CBS New York

Actor Rick Moranis victim of unprovoked attack on camera in Manhattan – CBS New York

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *