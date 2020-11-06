Home Top News Live National Lottery Results: Set for life winning numbers on Thursday 5th November 2020

Live National Lottery Results: Set for life winning numbers on Thursday 5th November 2020

Nov 06, 2020 0 Comments
The Set for Life draw takes place tonight

It can be a fiery night to really remember, remember tonight with the Set for Life National Lottery.

You have to be in it to win it, but if you win it, it can cause a drastic fall of up to 30,000 a month every month for the next 30 years.

Imagine, would it be worse on Thursday nights?

The second place of the Set for Life draw for this evening week is taking place.

The unique game sees அடுத்த 10,000 paid into the jackpot winner’s bank account over the next 30 years. This equates to 3 million spread over three decades.

Meanwhile, runner-ups are paid £ 10,000 every month, but only for one year.

Winning is about showering your loved ones and loved ones with gifts that will help you sustain these strange times.

Whatever you spend, make sure you have plenty left over.

The Set for Life draw takes place twice a week – every Monday and Thursday at 8pm Tickets are 50 1.50.

If you have less matching numbers, however, you can still win prizes below £ 5.

The game takes place twice a week – every Monday and Thursday at 8pm Tickets 50 1.50.

Check out the live blog below after the winning numbers are drawn.

