Cyclone Nisarga will make landfall near the Alibaug in Maharashtra: IMD Weather Agency

Cyclone Nisarga is the first storm to threaten India’s financial capital, Mumbai, in more than a century.

New Delhi:

Cyclone Nisarga, which is moving towards the Gujarat and Maharashtra coasts, will become a severe cyclone on Wednesday and will make landfall near Alibaug, causing heavy rains and winds with a speed of up to 110 km / h, said Tuesday on Tuesday. Indian Meteorological Department. It is the first storm in more than a century to threaten Mumbai.

“It is very likely to intensify in a severe cyclonic storm over the next 12 hours. It is very likely that it will move from north to northeast and cross north Maharashtra and join the south Gujarat coast between Harihareshwar and Daman, near Alibagh (Raigad District, Maharashtra) during the afternoon of June 3 with a maximum sustained wind speed of 100-110 kmph, with gusts of 120 kmph, “said an IMD statement.

Several cities in Maharashtra will receive heavy rains today.

“Cyclone Nisarga is likely to make landfall near Alibaug tomorrow. At the time of making landfall, the wind speed is expected to be 100 km / h. Palghar, Pune, Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, Dhule, Nandurbar and Nashik they will receive heavy rains tomorrow. “said Dr. Anupam Kashyapi, head of the climate and air pollution monitoring unit, IMD, Pune.

In addition to Maharashtra, Gujarat, Daman and Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli have also been on high alert, as parts of these two states and the Union Territories fall in the path of the cyclone.

Mumbai police, in a nightly order, banned people from visiting places like beaches, parks, and walks along the coast from Wednesday morning until noon the next day. Violators will face actions, police said.

More than 30 NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) teams have been deployed in areas expected to be affected along the coasts of Maharashtra and Gujarat.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke Tuesday with top ministers of affected states by phone to review their preparedness against the cyclone. Interior Minister Amit Shah also spoke to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who is already dealing with the growing number of coronavirus cases.

With ANI tickets