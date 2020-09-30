Live MLB playoff scores and tracker updates

Welcome to Playoff Baseball Marathon Day

This is the 2nd day of the 2020 Major League Baseball post-season, which is a bad move: 13 hours of baseball-a-tone will take up more shares in the virtual conveyor belt with an unprecedented eight playoff games.

It starts at noon Eastern time in Atlanta, with the next five games scheduled to start every hour until 7pm Eastern time in Cleveland, and will last until the final pitch between the Dodgers and Brewers in Los Angeles. By 1 a.m., half of them will be elimination games.

“It would be crazy,” said Chicago White Sox pitcher Dallas Keichel, who will play his third game of the day against athletics in Auckland. “It’s almost like a confusing mess.”

In a hot up-act on Tuesday, baseball shifted from a brief regular season to a post-extended season. Four U.S. League playoff games are scheduled for Tuesday, starting from the Houston Astros against the Minnesota Twins in Minneapolis.