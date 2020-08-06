Darwin double header to headline bumper Spherical 13 fixture

Cory Weinberg by August 6, 2020 Top News
Darwin double header to headline bumper Round 13 fixture

CARLTON will deal with Gold Coast in the to start with leg of a Darwin double-header to open a history-producing Round 13.

SEN.com.au can reveal the Blues will face the Suns at TIO Stadium beneath lights on Friday August 21 to open Sir Doug Nicholls Spherical.

On the next night, Essendon and Richmond will clash at the exact location for the initial ever Dreamtime in Darwin clash.

It is recognized Melbourne will also be supplied a video game in Alice Springs, but that will not consider location in Spherical 13.

It would be a welcome fixture for the Demons, who have a business arrangement to participate in just one video game a 12 months in Alice.

North Melbourne and Hawthorn, who have rewarding contracts with the Tasmanian Federal government, are even now hopeful of getting a run of game titles in Hobart and Launceston, respectively, in advance of the conclude of September.

The AFL is established to unveil the relaxation of the Spherical 13 fixture later currently.

Cory Weinberg

