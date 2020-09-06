Entry level 5G smartphones with the Snapdragon 400 series coming in 2021



5G smartphones with Snapdragon 4 Series chips cost less than $ 200.

Cheap 5G smartphones are coming, thanks to Qualcomm. The San Diego-based chipset agent will bring 5G connectivity to the entry-level Snapdragon 400 series in 2021. Qualcomm has not announced many details about the Snapdragon 4 Series operating system, but we do know that the chipset will support phones that cost $ 200.

Qualcomm already offers multiple mobile processors with 5G support. But for the first time, we will see the next generation mobile internet connection coming Budget Phones. The company has announced that the Snapdragon 4 Series will be a global chipset targeting all leading international markets. According to Qualcomm, 5G networks are now available in 35 countries, and that number is gradually increasing.

Smartphone companies prefer Siomi, Motorola Xiaomi plans to launch phones powered by Snapdragon 400 series chipsets. The first batch of new budget 5G smartphones will hit the market in the first quarter of 2021.

The upcoming Snapdragon 400 series is important not only for Qualcomm, but for the entire smartphone industry. The 5G or fifth generation mobile communication system ensures fast data download and upload speeds. Movies will be downloaded in seconds, video calls will be minimal, and gamers will be able to enjoy cloud gaming without delay while traveling.

Despite all the hype, the 5G era is not over yet. The truth is, 5G rollout around the world is very slow. In a country like India, the world’s second largest smartphone market, the auction of 5G spectrum has been delayed. Another problem with 5G is that it is a short distance technology. In simple words, 5G requires a lot of towers. Obviously, setting up 5G in a massive country like India can be slow and expensive.

