Jeremy Corbyn acknowledged that concerns about anti-Semitism in Labor were “not exaggerated” within weeks of his suspension, saying they were “dramatically exaggerated”.

The former Labor leader withdrew the whip and was suspended from the party in his response to a gross egalitarian and human rights commission that found it violating party law in handling anti-Semitic complaints.

Mr Corbyn revealed that he had issued a statement to Labor in an attempt to “remove any confusion” in connection with a broadcast interview that followed his initial response and statement.

This comes as it has been suggested that Labor’s NEC Dispute Committee may meet to review Mr Corbyn’s suspension.

The panel is scheduled to meet this afternoon, but it has not been confirmed whether Mr Corbyn’s case will be considered by them.

Mr Corbyn’s allies are agitating for his suspension to be replaced by a left-wing drive.

Although the former leader called it “one anti-Semitism”, “the scale of the issue was dramatically exaggerated for political reasons both inside and outside the party, and by most of the media.”



(Image: Jessica Taylor / UK Parliamentary Handout / EPA-EF / Rex / Shutterstock)



His suspension came as Labor leader Sir Khair Stormer called people who believed he was “exaggerated, or a factional attacker” “part of the problem” and “nowhere near Labor”.

Mr Corbyn revealed what he said to Labor in a statement aimed at clarifying his views.

“We should never tolerate anti-Semitism or petty concerns about it,” he said.

“It’s not my intention to say anything about what I said this week. I regret the pain this issue has caused the Jewish community, and do not want to do anything to increase or prolong it.

“To be clear, anti-Semitic concerns are not‘ exaggerated ’or‘ exaggerated ’.



(Image: AFP via Getty Images)



“What I wanted to do was make sure that the majority of Labor members were anti-racist who deeply opposed anti-Semitism.”

“I thank thousands of Labor members, trade unionists and supporters in Britain and around the world for their solidarity,” he said.

“I hope that this issue will be resolved as soon as possible so that we can work together to eradicate anti-party sentiment and unite to oppose and defeat this deeply damaging Conservative government.”