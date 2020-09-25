No tropical cyclones swirling over the Atlantic for the first time in 18 days

The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season is already one of the record books.

The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season is already one of the record books, with the number of hurricanes developing early in the season and the number of landslides in the United States and many more records likely to drop soon. A brief dull spot in tropical systems across the basin.

Tropical cyclones did not make landfall across the Atlantic on Thursday for the first time since September 6, or 18 days ago. In addition, the National Hurricane Center did not identify any investment areas they had been monitoring since Thursday for the first time since late August. The current break in Atlantic tropical activity will not last long, and signs indicate a reversal of growth in early October, forecasters warned.

This year’s hurricanes are developing at record speeds, with every tropical storm named by Beta from Cristobal and Edward breaking earlier early records in the Atlantic. Most of the records knocked off the list were set during the historic hurricane season of 2005, which created 28 named storms a year. The only year to use the Greek alphabet was the 2005 season, when storms from Alpha to Zeta were named.

This season is fast approaching or breaking the record number of storms to reach tropical storm level or higher. So far, there have been 23 such storms this year. Aqueduct meteorologists predict that the previous seasonal record will be linked to 2020 A total of 28 named storms are now predicted. Nov. READ A New Moon Race Capabilities Corporations Vying For The 1st Non-public Landing

There is another complicated record that the 2020 season is broken. The United States has experienced nine landslides from tropical systems so far this year, linking 1916 to a season high.

Extreme winds in the Atlantic stopped in the middle of this week, after it regenerated near the Azores, the final extinction of the ballad slowly weakened the beta in the interior of South America and formed the tropical storm Teddy cold water of the North Atlantic. However, aqueduct meteorologists say it is too early to expect the Atlantic to remain calm throughout the year.

At the end and beginning of the hurricane season, tropical growth is low between the eastern Caribbean islands and the west coast of Africa. This region is the middle of the hurricane season when storms thrive, often referred to as the Cabo Verde season, which is named for a small group of islands off the northwest coast of Africa. The Capo Verde season forms the backbone of the Atlantic hurricane season, but it changes as the season progresses.

“The disturbances that form off the coast of Africa in October and November are generally not strong from late August to mid-September,” said Don Kotlowski, a top hurricane expert on Acuwether.

These slightly weaker hurricanes that emerge from Africa may be most severely affected by dry winds and wind gusts in the latter part of the hurricane season.

Wind shear is the gradual increase in the strength of the air flow at high altitudes in the atmosphere and the change and increase in the strength of the air flow from one geographical location to another. READ You will find a Unusual Glow in The Centre of Our Galaxy, And It's Not What We Thought It Was

Although the area from Africa to the western Caribbean is still under observation from October to November, areas of concern may emerge westward near North and Central America. The rest of this year is expected to be no exception.

Especially since residents are constantly cleaning up from previous systems Laura, Sally And Beta, Meteorologists are closely monitoring the western part of the Caribbean.

The weather system is expected to flip across the United States Extreme heat develops in the west and the steady cold visits large lakes and parts of the east Late next week. At the same time, a khair is expected to form in Central America.

A gear is a form of slow-moving air that rotates in the opposite direction. The spiral forms a section from the gyrus Low pressure. Sometimes the low pressure area can become too organized and grow into a tropical system, especially if tropical turbulence from Africa is injected into it or the tropical weather system stops nearby.

“In the first week or two of October, we hope that atmospheric conditions will be conducive to tropical growth in the region from the western Caribbean to the coast of Central America,” Kotlowski said.

However, by the end of September the United States and much of North America will have some protection or nature protection.

“The growing strong winds on the U.S. Gulf Coast will now expand the major development area of ​​the Mid-Atlantic over the next week,” Kotlovsky said, adding that it would act as a strong barrier to tropical growth near the coast. To the southeast between the United States and the Atlantic. READ Strong winds, rain pounds Alibaug, uprooted trees

There will still be some small pockets of low wind shear and humidity scattered about the Atlantic bed, which will be enough to allow pop-up tropical systems to take shape.

A large area around Central America where wind shear is mild and the trend is very low in early October is expected to form, or that gale will form.

If a tropical system is to form in the waters around Central America in early October, steering winds will allow such a system to move and accelerate over the islands in the western Caribbean and over the east coast of the United States in the coming days.

Such a system may be strongly affected by wind cuts, but may move to a fast-moving, powerful subtropical or non-tropical storm.