Dance on Ice 2021: Rebecca Verdi is the ninth celebrity to join the lineup

Rebecca Verdi is the ninth celebrity to be announced for joining the Dancing on Ice series.

The 38-year-old ITV bosses, who are married to Leicester City footballer Jamie Verdy, have confirmed that they will be getting skates for the upcoming series alongside Mylene Glass and Denise Van Outton.

Mum-of-Five confirmed the news in Good Morning Britain, where she told hosts that her husband was already excited to see the ice.

‘He thinks it’s a great idea. He is very eager to see me, ” he said.

‘He hopes I won’t fall too much.’

It seems that her fellow actors may have some competition on their hands because she learned to skate at a very young age.

Lifting the lid on her skills, Rebecca teased: ‘When I was seven my dad taught me how to stand up on a pair of skates.

‘We would go skating a lot when my mom and dad split up.

‘We went and stayed with him for the weekend and he would take us to the local ice cream, so it was a very fun family thing we did together.

‘The only time I was there was when the kids were skating at Christmas.’

Rebecca will compete against the likes of Mylene Klaus and Denise van Outton (pictured: Rex).

Speaking about why he was participating, he admitted: ‘I think everyone should look at me and laugh.’

We are sure she will smash it.

It was recently said that Rebecca Following the feud with Colin Rooney, he was offered 50,000 to attend the event.

When Wayne Rooney’s wife was accused of selling stories to the press about their personal lives, it provoked the Wagda Christie hashtag.

TV



He vehemently denied being behind the leak and initiated legal action against his colleague.

Rebecca – I previously competed as a celebrity… Get Me Out of Here – is the ninth person to join the star-studded lineup.

He will star alongside Mylene Glass, Capitol FM host Sony J, Joe-Warren Plant, Denise Van Awo, Boy Brooks and Jason Donovan.

Olympians Graham Bell and Colin Jackson have confirmed their participation over the weekend.

Dance on Ice returns to ITV in 2021.

