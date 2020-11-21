The early 90s were a brilliant time for Real Madrid followers.

Their fiercest rivals, Barcelona, ​​established themselves as the best dogs in Spanish football, winning four La Liga titles in a row and their first Champions League title, beating out all who came before them by Johan Group ‘Dream Team’.

Los Blancos needed a restructuring; Only once in the previous 40 years has the club experienced such a barren period in terms of league success. They need a catalyst, an icon, someone they can trust to carry the burden of the world’s biggest club and take them back to the pinnacle of European football.

Raoul, who was sacked from the Atletico Madrid academy at the age of 15, will only be offered two years at La Fabrica before being quickly overlooked by the senior squad. Having scored 16 goals in nine games for the Reserve team quickly caught the attention of coach Jorge Valdano, who was just 17 years and 124 days old and was given his senior debut, thus becoming the youngest player in club history.

The Spaniards formed a dangerous alliance with Ivan Zamorano – who scored 37 goals between them in Rawlis’ debut season – and wrestled the Real League title back to Santiago Bernabeu. Follow the steps