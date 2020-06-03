Amid lawyers’ lawsuit, higher court will explore resumption of in-person hearings

The Supreme Court has been listening to cases by videoconference (File)

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court hinted that it is exploring the possibility of resuming physical courts and asked defenders for their joint consent that they are willing to appear in person. The move comes amid demands from law groups that physical hearings, which were suspended in March due to the coronavirus blockade, should be resumed.

For the past two months, the Supreme Court has been hearing cases via video conference to avoid the risk of the coronavirus spreading. It has issued a notice to all defenders and parties who wish to appear in person to send their consent for physical appearance.

“In view of the request received from various sectors and in order to explore the feasibility of the physical appearance of the defenders in court, while adhering to the rules of social distancing, all defenders and individuals are notified in person to give your joint consent regarding the will to physically appear and discuss in court, “the notice read.

“Only upon receiving the consent of all parties to this effect, the matter will be considered for inclusion in the list before the Honorable Court, subject to the availability of the Bank and also subject to the order of the competent authority and the rules of distancing Social”. additional.

Lawyers will have to give their consent regarding their willingness to appear before the royal courts at the email address “[email protected]”.

The Supreme Court Registry Defenders Association (SCAORA) on Tuesday asked the Chief Justice of India, SA Bobde, and other judges to resume physical court hearings starting in July, at the same time pointing to the “practical difficulties” that lawyers face in presenting their cases in virtual hearings

The agency had said 95 percent of lawyers were not comfortable with virtual court hearings and were unable to present their cases properly.

The Supreme Court had issued a new standard operating procedure (SoP) last month, saying it will hear all cases via video and audio links between May 18 and June 19. It had ordered the expansion of its “1881” helpline to assist advocates and litigants in electronic filing and virtual hearing.

