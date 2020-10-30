Louisiana City – Authorities in Quezon have issued a red alert for Hurricane Raleigh (international name “Connie”).

“As ordered by Governor Danilo Suarez, the entire province has already been placed under a red alert since 8am (Friday),” said Melkor Avenila Jr., chairman of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRMC). . .

The Red Alert is raised in anticipation of immediate emergencies that require an urgent response. Under Red Alert status, activity and monitoring committees should be on duty 24/7 to respond to emergencies and to stabilize assets and resources as the weather deteriorates.

Avenila said evacuation centers have already been set up by all local government officials in Guizhon to attack Rowley province.

“We are closely monitoring Rowley’s path,” Avenila said.

Avenila said she also briefed Sangunyang Panlalavikan on Friday morning on the PDRMC’s efforts to secure the safety of residents on the hurricane route and mitigate the damage of the approaching storm.

The latest hurricane “Quinta” (international name Molev) has damaged about $ 488 million worth of agricultural crops and infrastructure in the province.

Avenila said the Philippine Coast Guard has also stopped issuing travel permits to seaports since Friday morning to leave the port in the northern Quizn to the Pollilo group islands in the Pacific Ocean.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, tropical cyclone wind signals Nos. 3 and 4 may be raised in some parts of the country in the coming days as the roller coaster is predicted to intensify further.

Two days later, meteorologists expect the storm to set up west of Roly and pass between the province of Aurora in central Lausanne and the northern part of Guizon.

