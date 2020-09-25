Thursday night the beard was taller than the mustache. Miami entered Jacksonville and beat the Jaguars 31-13 to give the Dolphins their first win of the 2020 season., Start the 3rd week of the regular season. Miami managed to take the game off the tab and on the back of senior quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick. He was particularly hot outside the gate, finishing his first 12 passes of the night (a career high) and starting the game on three straight touchdown drives with the Dolphins.

The Jaguars, on the other hand, could not pursue much of the attack and struggled to get down to the field for defense, allowing the Fitzmagic TIAA Bank to run wild on the field. Gardner Minshu was unable to push the ball down as receiver DJ Sark rejected for the game, forcing him to constantly check. At night, the Minsho finished 275 yards through the air, with no touchdowns, and no interception. James Robinson was a bright spot for the Jacks in the background, and again, the game went fast for 46 yards and two touchdowns, while he also caught his six goals for 83 runs.

Take a look at our key trips from this prime time contest below, as to how the game eventually unfolded.

Why the Dolphins won

The Dolphins advanced from the Get-Temple to a large lead, beating the Touch Downs in their first three offensive possessions. The theme of those scoring drives – and multiple drives throughout the evening – is Miami’s ability to extend plays down to the third. As for the game, the Dolphins have changed seven of their 13 third-under attempts. They made the fourth attempt alone. Of course, thanks to Fitzpatrick for most of that win, he was excited to start the game and stay throughout the match. As we mentioned above, he completed a professional high 12 passes to begin with and finished the first half with a 144.0 pass rating. On top of being efficient with his throws, Fitzpatrick finished the pass at eight and spread the love around Different Receipts (Including him!). At night, Fitzpatrick finished 18 of his 20 passes for 160 yards and two points.

On the ground, the Dolphins were able to see victory as a team, rushing to 138 yards and two more touchdowns. Attack coordinator San Gayle was particularly enthusiastic about the run game A result Call Jakeem Grant. Jaguars Edge Rusher Cassius Marsh bit inside to help stop the run, was able to take advantage by calling this decision with Miami Grant, which earned them 29 yards, the longest time of the day.

On the defensive side of the ball, Bass Rush responded to a call from Brian Flores earlier in the week and Gardner put solid pressure on Minshu. As a team, Kyle Vaughan was able to beat him four times, including a strip-sack in the second half that helped extend Miami’s lead. What was most interesting, however, was the secondary security. When Minshu tried to force the ball deeper he held the ball for longer than he wanted. The first student was locked up several times and was forced to check the second year quarterback.

Why Jaguars lost

What made Miami’s hot start to Jacksonville so bad was that their offense was not synchronized. They dropped 14 points before blinking and then didn’t do much after they brought it to a scoring game. After hitting the first touchdown of the game in the second attacking run of the night, the Jaguar punched twice, failed to convert to fourth, and stumbled deep into their own territory on subsequent drives. With the SAARC sidelined, Jacksonville struggled to find fragmented plays in the passing game, as Minsue routinely tested, adding the club to third and long or third and middle situations, which often failed to change. As for the game, Jacksonville converted three of their 10 third-under attempts and dropped the ball in all four of the fourth-under attempts.

Defensively, Jax had no response to this Dolphins offense and was unable to get off the field. Miami had 10 minutes of play time. Jacksonville had higher penalties and made more revenue than the Dolphins, which is not a recipe for you to win.

Jacksonville’s best chance of getting back into the game came at half-time. They went down to the Miami 36-yard line, but were unable to change to fourth after Minzue was eliminated for a 10-yard loss with just 1:15 to play in the second quarter. Coming out of the half-time locker room, they traveled just 17 yards. Under the right circumstances, the Jacks could have scored twice without touching the Miami ball and ending the game at 21. Overall, this is a good opportunity.

Turning point

The Dolphins ’offense was a tidal wave from the opening football, which found the final zone in their first three offensive possessions. Beyond that length, Jacksonville was only able to place seven. The initial flood of scores was that the Dolphins played with a lead from wire-to-wire, but the offense was quiet for a while, which allowed the Jaguars to get around.

The break in this game actually came in the final minutes of the third quarter. On the third and 12th from the Jacksonville 12 yard line, the Dolphins were able to eliminate striker Kyle van Noy Minshu, while Miami recovered from the Jacksonville five-yard line. After five plays, Fitzpatrick was able to rush to Touchdown on the one hand, lift the Dolphins by 21 points and completely reject any miraculous comeback.

Play

It was an overall quiet night for Keelan Cole Sr., but the receiver brought the best catch of the night in the second quarter. With 13:41 to go ahead of the half, Gardner Minsuu fell behind on the third and fifth attempts and was sidelined by the goalie. The former unconfigured receiver was able to get over his guard and make the catch and keep his focus on bringing both legs into the boundary as his speed sidelined him.

That play had a particular impact on Jacksonville because it extended the movement and James Robinson was able to score at the next play at 11-yard speed, while it also became a scoring game. Cole finished with four receptions for 43 yards.

What’s next

From here, the Dolphins (1-2) will return to Hard Rock Stadium and host Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks for their second consecutive win, as they will be new to the match against Dallas. For the Jaguars (1-2), they will go back to the drawing team before hitting the road to face the Bengals in Cincinnati.