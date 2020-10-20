Born grammar school evicted as Lincolnshire police move staff and students to safety | UK | News

Students were taken outside the playgrounds Bourne Grammar School, Bourne, on South Road At 11 a.m., the parents of one of the students told Rutland and Stamford Mercury. Lincolnshire Police Inspector Gary Stewart said there were plenty of police officers at the school. He said: “We are responding to an incident at the school. There are a lot of officers at the scene.”

A spokesman for Lincolnshire Police later said: “This morning we were attending Bourne Grammar School on South Road, Bourne. “Emergency services are arriving and as a precautionary measure all students and staff at the school have been safely evacuated. “Members of the public should avoid this area when attending emergency services. “We are in constant contact with the school.”

People were advised to stay away from the area when the police handled the incident. Heart News East tweeted: ” # Lincolnshire Police are currently attending #Porn Grammar school after receiving suspicious phone call to school. “As a precautionary measure the building has been evacuated and all students and staff have been transferred to safety. The public should stay away.” Mary, a Witness who works at Usan on South Road, said emergency services were out of school for more than two hours.

He told Lincolnshire Live: "Several police cars were at the school for about two hours. "Some customers have come to say they heard there was an incident. "Since we don't have much information at the minute, we hope everything will be fine." Lincolnshire Police later updated staff and students on the situation.