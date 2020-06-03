Deepak Chahar runs his sister Malti into the bowl with a twist at the end. Watch

The coronavirus pandemic has brought sporting events to a cross balloon at a standstill. In India, the largest sporting event affected by the pandemic is the Indian Premier League (IPL), the world’s largest T20 national tournament. Like fans, gamers also want the IPL to start, but with coronavirus cases in the country on the rise, no one can be sure when or if it will happen at all. However, during these difficult times, everyone is doing their best to entertain themselves and others. Indian fat bowler Deepak Chahar’s sister Malti Chahar shared a fun video on Instagram on Tuesday. “We miss IPL,” the video captioned.

The video opens with Chahar walking towards his bowling brand, with commentator Sanjay Manjrekar’s voice running in the background.

He then steps forward to deliver a ball, but eventually drops an under-arm delivery as the camera heads forwards, showing his striking sister. Malti leans forward to drive the ball, but takes an outer edge and travels towards the lanyard.

While that’s not how a game of cricket is played these days, it certainly was enough to show how much everyone misses the cash-rich league with the Malti title that also reflects the same thing.

Deepak Chahar holds the world record for the best bowling figure in the T20I men’s game when he collected 6/7 against Bangladesh last year.

During his spell, Chahar also picked up a hat-trick, helping India win a 2-1 series, coming from behind after losing the first match.

Deepak Chahar plays for three-time champion Chennai Super Kings under the leadership of MS Dhoni.

Chahar, who suffered an injury while playing for India last year, would have been planning to use the IPL to impress the selectors and return to the Indian team.

But his plans have been pushed into the background for now, as the lucrative league has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus.