Home Top News Check out Phil Barry’s controversial ‘SNL’ monologue

Check out Phil Barry’s controversial ‘SNL’ monologue

Oct 11, 2020 0 Comments
Check out Phil Barry's controversial 'SNL' monologue

Bill Burr is known for pushing envelopes in his stand-up activity, never putting any title on stage.

Canton’s origins were no different when it came to presenting “Saturday Night Live,” which led some viewers to angrily tweet their dissatisfaction.

The comedian jokingly said that the month of Pride (June) should be less than the month of black history (February).

“It’s a little long, don’t you think? For a group that has never been enslaved? ”Said Burr. “How did they get there in June? Black people were really enslaved, they get February. They get 28 days of cloudy weather. The sun goes down at 4pm, everyone is shivering, no one wants to go to the parade.”

While many found Burrin’s jokes funny and defended the comedian as someone who would make fun of everyone and everything, some said he would change the channel.

Appropriately, Burr predicted that his jokes would “cancel” him during his monopoly, and then incited against the culture of cancellation. In particular, Burr mocked the recent Twitter campaign to “cancel” the late movie star John Wayne over racist comments he made in a 1970 Playboy interview.

“They’re really running people to cancel. They’m following the dead now,” Burr said. “They’re trying to cancel John Wayne. Yes dude, God did it 40 years ago.”

Get Boston.com Browser Alerts:

Turn news notifications directly into your web browser.

Enable notifications

Awesome, you registered!

READ  Facebook to start labeling state media

You May Also Like

Motorsport World mourns the tragic death of 21-year-old rally champion Laura Salvo

Motorsport World mourns the tragic death of 21-year-old rally champion Laura Salvo

Live Stream, TV Channel, Kick-Off Time and Team News for the UEFA Nations League

Live Stream, TV Channel, Kick-Off Time and Team News for the UEFA Nations League

Florida vs. Texas A&M Score, Takeaways: Defeat Axis Gators for the first five wins under Jimbo Fisher

Florida vs. Texas A&M Score, Takeaways: Defeat Axis Gators for the first five wins under Jimbo Fisher

Ospreys v Ulster live updates: All action from the Guinness Pro 14 clash at Liberty Stadium

Ospreys v Ulster live updates: All action from the Guinness Pro 14 clash at Liberty Stadium

2020 F1 Eiffel Grand Prix - Follow the Final Training! | F1

2020 F1 Eiffel Grand Prix – Follow the Final Training! | F1

League of Legends: Riot Games allow 6,312 spectators to watch World 2020 finals live

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *