Chinese companies facing setback in the United States are hedging their bets in Hong Kong

NetEase attributed its decision in part to the need for more funds, which it wants to use to expand its business. But he also made it clear that he believes the United States is becoming more hostile to Chinese companies, as regulators and lawmakers consider new rules that would lead to more severe scrutiny. Some restrictions may even make it harder for companies to go public or continue to trade in New York.

The enactment of such rules “could cause investor uncertainty for affected issuers, including us, the market price of our [US shares] it could be adversely affected, and we could be removed from the list if we are not able to “qualify,” NetEase wrote in documents filed with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

The recognition of NetEase is a sign of how much the relationship between the United States and China has deteriorated, and how much is at risk for Chinese companies that do not develop a viable backup plan.