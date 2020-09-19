Trump News Live: RPG’s death unleashes Supreme Court nomination war Latest election updates

Barack Obama has warned that US democracy is in danger if Republicans come forward to fill the Supreme Court seat vacated by the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

His death six weeks before US election day could spark a fierce battle over whether President Donald Trump should be nominated to replace him in the US Supreme Court, or whether the seat should remain vacant until the end of the anti-Democratic race in November. Challenging Joe Biden is known.

In a statement, Mr Obama said: “A fundamental principle of law – and everyday legitimacy – we use the rules in a consistent manner, but not on the basis of what is convenient or favorable at this time. The rule of law, the fairness of our courts, and all the basic functions of our democracy depend on that basic principle.”