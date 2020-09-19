Trump News Live: RPG’s death unleashes Supreme Court nomination war Latest election updates

Barack Obama has warned that US democracy is in danger if Republicans come forward to fill the Supreme Court seat vacated by the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
His death six weeks before US election day could spark a fierce battle over whether President Donald Trump should be nominated to replace him in the US Supreme Court, or whether the seat should remain vacant until the end of the anti-Democratic race in November. Challenging Joe Biden is known.
In a statement, Mr Obama said: “A fundamental principle of law – and everyday legitimacy – we use the rules in a consistent manner, but not on the basis of what is convenient or favorable at this time. The rule of law, the fairness of our courts, and all the basic functions of our democracy depend on that basic principle.”
Obama says democracy in jeopardy if Republicans try to fill Ginsburg Supreme Court vacancy before election
Former President Barack Obama has called on the Senate not to fill the Supreme Court vacancy created by the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
In a statement, he asked Republican senators to follow the “they invented” policy in 2016 when they refused to hold an inquiry into the appointment of Merrick Garland before a new president took office, and warned that they were endangering democracy. Push forward.
“A fundamental principle of law – and day-to-day legitimacy – we apply the rules in a consistent manner, but not based on what is convenient or favorable at this time. The rule of law, the fairness of our courts, and all the basic functions of our democracy depend on that basic principle,” the former president wrote.
Tom Empori-tennis19 September 2020 16:59
Lindsay Graham, who chaired the Senate Judiciary Committee on the matter following the death of Rudd Bader Ginsberg, is therefore a key figure in any Supreme Court nomination process.
“I fully understand where the president is [Trump] Comes from, ”he writes. This comes after Donald Trump said he would nominate a Supreme Court justice candidate “without delay.”
It comes four years after Mr McConnell said Republicans have set a precedent that Supreme Court candidates should not be confirmed in the run-up to an election.
Tom Empori-tennis19 September 2020 16:50
Republican senators are already urging Donald Trump to nominate a Supreme Court judge who can convince any conservative judge before the election.
Senator Tham Dillis says he will vote for a “well-qualified and conservative” judge, but no candidate has been selected yet.
Senator Josh Howley is demanding the election of a judge who opposes the pro-choice abortion law.
Senator Marsha Blackburn has said a candidate is “looking forward” to voting in the Senate.
Tom Empori-tennis19 September 2020 16:30
Video of Lindsay Graham insisting Supreme Court vacancies should never be filled in election years goes viral
Lindsay Graham, the Republican leader of the Senate Judiciary Committee, is under pressure to reject any Supreme Court candidate nominated by Donald Trump to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg – as he himself has repeatedly promised.
The South Carolina senator has been fighting his most competitive democratic challenge since being elected to the House in 2002, having previously voted for candidates nominated by leaders of both parties.
However, in 2016, he joined the Republican boycott of Merrick Garland, who was nominated by Barack Obama to replace Anton Scolia. The Republican Senate leadership justified refusing to accept the candidacy on the grounds that in an election year, the next president would have to decide who to elect.
Tom Empori-tennis19 September 2020 15:59
Democrat Senator Ed Margie has openly called for the removal of Philippester and the expansion of the Supreme Court if Mitch McConnell moves forward to confirm the Supreme Court candidate.
Tom Empori-tennis19 September 2020 15:47
Trump says he has a ‘duty’ to appoint a Supreme Court judge ‘without delay’
Following the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Donald Trump has recommended announcing a nomination to the Supreme Court “without delay.”
Referring to the Republican Party’s official account in a Saturday morning post, the President wrote on Twitter: “We are proudly elected to a position of authority and importance, and the most important of these has long been considered the choice of the Supreme Court of the United States.”
He added: “Without delay, we have this duty!”
Tom Empori-tennis19 September 2020 15:32
Donald Trump tweeted for the first time Saturday. He says nominating judges to the Supreme Court is the “most important” decision he can make as president and wants to pursue it before the election.
Tom Empori-tennis19 September 2020 15:15
This is the first time Donald Trump has heard of Judge Ruth Bader Ginsberg’s death.
In the clip, he is told the news by a reporter.
“Is she dead? Wow, I don’t know about that, you’re telling me for the first time now,” Mr Trump said.
Tom Empori-tennis19 September 2020 14:00
California earthquake: A 4.5 magnitude earthquake shakes the west coast
A magnitude 4.5 earthquake shook southern California on Friday night, according to the US Geological Survey.
At 11.40pm local time, no injuries or damage were immediately reported following the quake, two miles south of El Monte, near Los Angeles.
However, officials have warned residents to be prepared for possible setbacks.
The Los Angeles Police Department asked the public to call 911 only for emergencies, but said no information was available that it was damaged.
Tom Empori-tennis19 September 2020 13:56
Dictok complains against the Trump administration for trying to block the US embargo
According to court documents, DicTok, a popular video sharing app, has asked an American social judge to block the Trump administration from banning Chinese social media networks.
Dictok and its parent company, Byte Dance Ltd, have filed a lawsuit in Washington, D.C., challenging the Trump administration’s recent ban.
The U.S. Department of Commerce announced on Friday that people in the United States will be barred from downloading the Chinese-owned messaging app WeChat and Dictoc from September 20.
Tom Empori-tennis19 September 2020 13:54