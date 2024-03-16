Will Vladimir Putin cement longest reign since Stalin in Russian presidential election?

The upcoming presidential election in Russia has been marred by accusations of repression and a lack of political freedoms, with several individuals facing jail time for minor acts of dissent.

Reports have surfaced of individuals being sentenced for seemingly small gestures, such as swapping supermarket price tags with anti-war messages or naming a Wi-Fi network with a pro-Kyiv slogan. This crackdown on dissent has drawn criticism from rights activist Alena Popova, who has faced government persecution for her feminist views. Popova has condemned the election as a “selection” rather than a true democratic process, likening it to Stalin’s “fictive electoral process”.

Despite these concerns, current president Vladimir Putin is expected to secure his eighth term in office. Accusations of vote rigging and using state power to weaken threats to his authority have surrounded Putin’s campaign. Candidates running against Putin in the election all support the war in Ukraine and are on Western sanction lists, raising doubts about the fairness of the electoral process.

In response to the lack of political freedoms, exiled opposition leader Yulia Navalnaya has called for Russians to show their dissent by overwhelming voting booths in protest. Opposition figures have vowed to spoil their ballots in a gesture of defiance against the oppressive regime.

As the election approaches, critics fear increased repression and crackdowns on dissenting voices. With high voter turnout expected to give the appearance of a clear mandate for Putin’s continued rule, concerns about the legitimacy of the electoral process remain. The world will be watching closely as Russia heads to the polls amidst growing tensions and controversy.