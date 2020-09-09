Join the Xbox Series X and S Xbox All Access: What You Need to Know Here

Xbox All Access was introduced many years ago as a way for customers to purchase the Xbox One. This allowed you to pay the monthly cost while gaining access to the Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Live Gold. In an upcoming release The Xbox Series X and Series S will be released on November 10thMicrosoft has announced that Xbox All Access will be available for both consoles in the launch.

The Series S120 is capable of 1440b at fps, direct x ray tracing and variable update rate. It comes with a custom 512GB SSD, which is not included in the disk drive so you need to save all your games and content. The Xbox Series X2 is the most powerful of the 12.16 teraflops, 1Tb SSD and 16GB GTDR6STRAM.

The Series S starts at $ 299 and the Series X starts at $ 499. Bookings are live on September 22nd Prior to the November 10 release of both consoles. However, if you do not wish to pay the full cost in advance, Xbox All Access will allow you to pay for your next gen console in monthly increments.

What is Xbox All Access?

All access to the Xbox is available for both the Xbox Series X and Series S. This means you will pay the monthly cost over 24 months in lieu of full price advance. Both console plans come with the Xbox GamePass Ultimate, which includes the GamePass Library on both the Xbox One and PC, X Cloud Game Streaming, Xbox Live Gold and EA. Play subscription included.

How much does all Xbox access cost?

All access to the Xbox costs $ 25 per month for the Xbox Series S for 24 months and $ 35 per month for the Xbox Series X for 24 months.

Considering the Xbox all access includes Cam Pass Ultimate, you actually save money going this way. For $ 25 a month for two years on the Xbox Series S, you will pay a total of $ 600. Typically, the console costs 9,299 and the two-year Game Pass Ultimate costs $ 360 – which saves $ 60. As for the Xbox Series X, you’ll pay $ 35 a month for two years – that’s a total of $ 40,840.

Microsoft has announced that if you already have all access subscribers, you can upgrade to Xbox Series X after reaching 18 payments on your current contract. It gets Xbox Series X with the new Xbox All Access Deal after trading on your original Xbox One.

When can I sign up for all access to Xbox?

Microsoft has not released exactly when you can sign up for Xbox All Access, but considering bookings live on September 22nd, we expect it to be available.

Where can I buy all access to Xbox?

All access to Xbox is available in 12 countries this holiday season, More nations will follow next year. In the United States, Xbox All Access can be found on Best Buy, Gamestop, Target, Walmart and Microsoft Store. Here is the full list of countries and participating retailers:

Australia at Telstra

Canada in EP Games

Denmark in Elkigandon

Finland in Gigandi

France in FNAC

New Zealand in Spark

Norway in Elkjap

Poland in Media Expert

South Korea on SK Telecom

Sweden in Elkconton

UK at Cam and Smiths Toys

USA on Best Buy, Gamestop, Target, Microsoft Store and Walmart