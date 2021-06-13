Home Technology Nvidia will stop supporting drivers for Win 7 and 8 in October – Nert 4. Life

Nvidia It officially announced that support would stop starting in October Success 7 e8. This means that starting later this year, the technology company will dedicate itself exclusively to releasing drivers and updates for Windows 10 and its possible sequel.

Not surprisingly, Microsoft has already completed support for Windows 7 and 8, while support for Windows 8.1 will expire in 2023. “Most of our customers have already switched to Windows 10,” he said. “To ensure the best customer experience Security, Support and functionality will no longer be included in the Nvidia Windows 10 operating system. “

Although Windows 7 is still in use in some parts of the world, Windows 10 is among the 1.3 billion active devices. The rating of the oldest version of Windows in the world is still 15%, which drops dramatically if you look Give steam (2%). A fact that Nvidia proves.


The latest from Nvidia in a few months will only support the Win10

Regardless of whether Microsoft can launch Windows 11 next October.

