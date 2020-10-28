‘Cyberbunk 2077’ Dev responds to death threats following delay

Cyberpunk 2077 After announcing the game’s recent delay, design leader Andrzej Schwartzky has condemned death threats sent to him and the CD Project Red team.

Following the postponement, Sawatsky and his team reportedly received several death threats Cyberpunk 2077 – The third, so far from November 19 to December 10, denounced the design front threats and called them “unacceptable”.

“You feel angry and frustrated and I want to express your opinion about it,” he wrote. However, sending death threats to developers is completely unacceptable and misleading. We are people just like you. ”

Check out his tweet below.

I want to address one thing Y Cyberpunk Game Delay.

I understand that you are angry, frustrated, and want to express your opinion about it.

However, sending death threats to developers is completely unacceptable and misleading. We are people just like you. – Andrzej Svatsky (aw Javandi) October 27, 2020

The reception for the game’s delay has often been mixed, with some fans expressing their support and understanding. Meanwhile others have canceled pre-orders for the game and slandered the studio for not living up to its earlier promise of no delays.

Check out the many tweets below.

Totally understandable, looking forward to December 10th !! It’s a long wait, 3 weeks long and not much time to be the best game of the decade! # Cyberpunk2077 #gameoftheyear #CDProjektRED https://t.co/2t3stVAHoF – Jerrybanjo (ர் Jerrybanjo 77) October 27, 2020

Withdrew the purchase. There is no point in buying a game from a dev who can’t keep their promise.

When we were kids, we learned a valuable lesson from the story of THE BOY WHO CRIED WOLF.

I don’t think I’ll buy another game from this studio. – Smash (ilLilBlazeyVert) October 27, 2020

CD Project Red explained that the reason for the delay was “sending the game simultaneously on current-gen, next-gen and PC”, which forced the team to test nine different versions of the game. The result was a three-week delay “to make sure everything works fine and every version runs smoothly”.

Cyberpunk 2077 It will now be released on December 10 for PC, PS4, Xbox One and Google Play. The game will also be powered by backward compatibility on the PS5, Xbox Series X and Series S, although the full next-gen version is expected to be released in the near future.

Most recently, Brian Indihar of Insomniac Games revealed that he had been the target of several threats following the revelation of Peter Parker’s upcoming reorganization. Marvel’s Spider-Man remake.