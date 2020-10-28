Home Technology ‘Cyberbunk 2077’ Dev responds to death threats following delay

Oct 28, 2020
Cyberpunk 2077 After announcing the game’s recent delay, design leader Andrzej Schwartzky has condemned death threats sent to him and the CD Project Red team.

Following the postponement, Sawatsky and his team reportedly received several death threats Cyberpunk 2077 – The third, so far from November 19 to December 10, denounced the design front threats and called them “unacceptable”.

“You feel angry and frustrated and I want to express your opinion about it,” he wrote. However, sending death threats to developers is completely unacceptable and misleading. We are people just like you. ”

The reception for the game’s delay has often been mixed, with some fans expressing their support and understanding. Meanwhile others have canceled pre-orders for the game and slandered the studio for not living up to its earlier promise of no delays.

CD Project Red explained that the reason for the delay was “sending the game simultaneously on current-gen, next-gen and PC”, which forced the team to test nine different versions of the game. The result was a three-week delay “to make sure everything works fine and every version runs smoothly”.

Cyberpunk 2077 It will now be released on December 10 for PC, PS4, Xbox One and Google Play. The game will also be powered by backward compatibility on the PS5, Xbox Series X and Series S, although the full next-gen version is expected to be released in the near future.

Most recently, Brian Indihar of Insomniac Games revealed that he had been the target of several threats following the revelation of Peter Parker’s upcoming reorganization. Marvel’s Spider-Man remake.

