Darkness (Apple) Some of its products sold in France include a “repair score” which should indicate how much it is possible to fix various hardware faults that appear on the device independently and without access to a service lab. The company was required to add this under a law that came into force in the country this year, and it is valid for electronic products belonging to various categories including smartphones and laptops.

Still Apple’s iPhones 11 sold in France received a relatively low score of 4.5, while it is interesting to note that the iPhones in the iPhone 12 series received a score of six out of ten. Apple explains that the new iPhones are easier to disassemble compared to their predecessors, and that the fragile components are cheaper than the iPhone 11. As for the computers, the score here is very consistent between different models and series and most Apple Max score is 6 to 7.

At this point we emphasize that the score is provided by Apple and will not be scrutinized by any external authority – although the manufacturer must evaluate itself according to the clear criteria defined in French law. One of these criteria is to publish detailed information on how to disassemble the device in a user-accessible guide. Other manufacturers have used it to score relatively easily, but Apple seems to be avoiding it.

In France, thanks to the “repair score” required for televisions, washing machines and many other home appliances, it is believed that the number of faulty appliances that are repaired each year and not thrown in the trash will increase from 40. Percent to at least 60 percent. This initiative can be extended to all EU countries.

