Home Technology Apple had to add a score in the repair of the iPhone and MacBook

Apple had to add a score in the repair of the iPhone and MacBook

Feb 27, 2021 0 Comments
Apple had to add a score in the repair of the iPhone and MacBook

Darkness (Apple) Some of its products sold in France include a “repair score” which should indicate how much it is possible to fix various hardware faults that appear on the device independently and without access to a service lab. The company was required to add this under a law that came into force in the country this year, and it is valid for electronic products belonging to various categories including smartphones and laptops.

Still Apple’s iPhones 11 sold in France received a relatively low score of 4.5, while it is interesting to note that the iPhones in the iPhone 12 series received a score of six out of ten. Apple explains that the new iPhones are easier to disassemble compared to their predecessors, and that the fragile components are cheaper than the iPhone 11. As for the computers, the score here is very consistent between different models and series and most Apple Max score is 6 to 7.

At this point we emphasize that the score is provided by Apple and will not be scrutinized by any external authority – although the manufacturer must evaluate itself according to the clear criteria defined in French law. One of these criteria is to publish detailed information on how to disassemble the device in a user-accessible guide. Other manufacturers have used it to score relatively easily, but Apple seems to be avoiding it.

In France, thanks to the “repair score” required for televisions, washing machines and many other home appliances, it is believed that the number of faulty appliances that are repaired each year and not thrown in the trash will increase from 40. Percent to at least 60 percent. This initiative can be extended to all EU countries.

READ  Not to forget the charismatic personality and brilliance

Telegraph all day? We are too!

You May Also Like

Mobile-review.com 142

Mobile-review.com 142

Fake news about the Acropolis is back in the air!

Fake news about the Acropolis is back in the air!

சுத்துதே சுத்துதே நெட்வொர்க் … “The speed of the internet is bad; India in last 10 places ”| India Stands One hundred and Thirty first Rand in the Global Index published by Ookla Speedtest in the Mobile Internet Speed ​​| Puthiyathalaimurai – Tamil News | Latest Tamil News | Tamil News Online

The first tax on cryptocurrencies has been announced

The first tax on cryptocurrencies has been announced

Xbox Controller is widely used by PC players - Nert 4. Life

Xbox Controller is widely used by PC players – Nert 4. Life

NASA releases a wide-ranging photograph of Mars taken diligently

NASA releases a wide-ranging photograph of Mars taken diligently

Seth Sale

About the Author: Seth Sale

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *