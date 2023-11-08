Nintendo Switch Achieves Remarkable Sales Milestone with Great Tears Of The Kingdom, Pikmin 4 Results

Title: Nintendo Switch Sales Surge, Poised to Be Nintendo’s Best-Selling Hardware

Nintendo’s popular gaming console, the Nintendo Switch, continues to dominate the market, with sales surpassing an incredible milestone of 132 million units. With this impressive figure, the Switch is gradually edging closer to becoming Nintendo’s best-selling hardware ever.

The success of the Switch can be largely attributed to the outstanding sales performance of its first-party games. In particular, titles released this year, such as The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Pikmin 4, have been instrumental in driving the console’s soaring popularity.

The latest sales figures were revealed in Nintendo’s Fiscal Year 2024 second quarter financial results, which showcased the astounding 132.46 million units of the Switch sold thus far. With this achievement, the Switch is now rapidly closing in on Nintendo’s previous best-selling hardware, the Nintendo DS, which sold a remarkable 154.02 million units.

Among all gaming consoles, the Switch’s current sales rank it only behind the iconic PlayStation 2, which has sold approximately 158 million units worldwide. Nintendo’s announcement that the Switch is only halfway through its lifecycle indicates that the company intends to continue supporting the console even after the introduction of a new-gen system.

Notably, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has been a sensational hit, having sold an astonishing 19.5 million units, making it the best-selling game in the acclaimed series. Similarly, Pikmin 4 has seen impressive sales figures, with 2.61 million units sold.

The entire Switch family of consoles, including the recently released OLED model and the popular Switch Lite, witnessed a significant 2.4 percent increase in unit sales year-over-year. Additionally, the Switch’s total software sales experienced a 1.8 percent growth, with digital sales accounting for 50.2 percent of the overall software sales.

Despite ongoing rumors about the upcoming new-gen console, the Switch’s sales show no signs of slowing down. The highly anticipated release of Super Mario Bros. Wonder in the next quarter is expected to further boost sales.

When it comes to Nintendo’s best-selling consoles to date, the Nintendo DS, Nintendo Switch, Game Boy, Wii, and Game Boy Advance occupy the top spots. As for top-selling Switch games, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild continue to captivate players worldwide.

With the Nintendo Switch continuing its unstoppable upward trajectory in sales, it seems only a matter of time before it secures the title of Nintendo’s best-selling hardware ever, and perhaps even surpasses the formidable PlayStation 2. As more exciting games and features are added to the Switch’s ever-growing library, fans eagerly anticipate the console’s continued success in the gaming realm.