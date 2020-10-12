Zen Mode 2.0 Digital Detox brings room for new themes

Zen Mode OnePlus is something they introduced for their users last year, allowing them to go into a digital detox every time. This is the version of Google’s digital wellness app. Now they are bringing an updated version called GenMode 2.0, which comes with five new themes like New Things, which aims to bring you the “Phone Down Enjoy Life” lifestyle and the rooms to help you detox with other people.

One of the new things Zen Mode 2.0 Printing is a group feature that allows you to do digital detox together even when you are not actually together. This is a kind of digital version of the phone stocking game where you previously had to put everyone’s phone in the middle of the table so no one can use it when you are at dinner or dinner. All you have to do is create a room in Zen mode and then send a code so that people in your room can join you. You have to tap the multi user icon next to the single user icon.

Before you go into Zen mode, you can discuss with the team what you want to accomplish while doing your digital detox, writing an essay, reading a book, sleeping, etc. The big news is that you are not limited to OnePlus users. You can actually send calls to people who use other phones. There are no details yet on how you can do that, but they announced that it is not OnePlus exclusive.

You can also choose from five new themes: Ocean, Space, Lawn, Sunrise and Meditation. Now you can swipe left or right through themes until you see what works for you. The entire UI of Zen mode gets a change to give you more experience. Additionally, you will receive new periods such as 1 minute, 90 minutes and 120 minutes. We do not know why you need 60 seconds Zen mode, but you can get one if you want.

Zen Mode 2.0 is now in beta and on the OnePlus 7 and 7D series, 8 Series and OnePlus Nord. It will be available in the Google Play Store soon, but no schedule yet.