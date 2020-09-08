The Rolling Stones go big splash on the UK chart with the re-release of ‘Coats Head Soup’

A 21-year-old Englishman stands in the way of another Rolling Stones Chart success.

Declan McKenna His Sophomore effort tops the UK Midweek Albums chart Zeros (Colombia), in front of the Stones Soup with goat heads (Polydor) Reissue.

Official Charts Based on the weekend sales activities announced by the company, Zeros The official chart has replaced more body units so far this week leading up to the update.

He got a break when McKenna won in 2015 Growing Talent Competition of the Glastonbury Festival. His first album What do you think about the car? Ranked 11th in the official UK album charts following its release in 2017.

Meanwhile, the Stones go with another big graphic impact Soup with goat heads, An album that boosted national sales on both sides of the Atlantic in 1973.

Released September 4 Goat head soup He is the market leader in downloads and places at No. 2 in the Midweek rankings. If you lift its game, Goat head soup Will become the 13th No. 1 album of the Hall of Fame.

‘S special packages Goat head soup Features 10 bonus tracks with alternate versions, releases and three previously unreleased tracks, including “All the Rage” and “Scarlet” featuring Jimmy Page of Led Zeppelin on guitar and Rick Grech of Bass Blind Faith.

Elsewhere in the Midweek rankings, the electronic duo Hurt – featuring Theo Hutchcroft and Adam Anderson – are on track for their top 10 album in seven years Hope (Lendo), new in number 5.

“Queen of the Caribbean” singer Billy Ocean Is in 6th place with A world (Sony Music CG), his first new album in seven years.

New LPs from Brock-Rockers Pineapple thief (Versions of Truth Via Kscope at No. 14), rappers 6ix9ine (Tuttleless Via Skumkong at No. 23) and Great Sean (Detroit 2 25th via Def Jam) and a British trip-hop senior Trick (Fall to pieces 31st via K7) targeting the top 40 introductions.

Midweek singles list, Cardi b And Megan Fire Stallions “Wap” (Atlantic) continues its reign, before “Mood” (black butter) 24 kg Gold Featuring Ian Dior, And “lighter” (Atlantic) provider Nathan Dave Featuring KSI respectively.

Official UK singles and album charts will be released late Friday local time.