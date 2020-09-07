The toy was unveiled as Simon Price

There are only four contestants in The Mascot Singer – by the time we enter the final week, have you got a good idea of ​​who most of them are?

First, the most obvious contestant: as most viewers chose before the first episode aired, Queen 100% Kate Miller-Heidke. That voice is vague. Most viewers agree that Firlneck is the musical star Eddie Perfect, while after a mysterious start to the competition, Bushranger promises to be in the minds of most people as actress and singer Bonnie Anderson. Soft Grooner Puppet – It’s supposed to be Red Wickle Simon Price, right?

Well, it was. Check out our live blog below for all the action from tonight’s episode – including the unveiling of Price and the removal from the competition. It ranks the Queen, Bushranger and Frillneck in the top three this year.