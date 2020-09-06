Prince Harry News: The Duchess of Sussex in Princess Diana Netflix Speech Report | Royal | News

On Wednesday, Netflix announced that it had signed Harry and Megan to produce several shows for the streaming site. This includes documentaries, movies and programs for children.

Speaking to the Sunday Mirror, a royal insider said it would include an in-depth documentary about Princess Diana, Harry and William’s late mother. However they warned that this could create new tensions between the two brothers. Diana was killed in a car accident in Paris a year after her divorce from Prince Charles. Inner said: “Sussex is discussing the making of a feature documentary on the family history and heritage of Princess Diana.

“These are early stages, but it seems likely. “It will pay tribute to Diana and create all the incredible charitable work she has done. “Netflix wants to make a documentary about Diana, something they put forward.” Last month, a new book, ‘Discovering Freedom’, was published about the departure of Harry and Megan as Senior Royal. Read more: Ellen DeGeneres’ blatant snub exposure to Megan Markle

Meghan and Harry announced plans to become senior members of the Royal Family in January. Instead the Duke and Duchess promised to become “financially independent” and to divide their time between North America and England. The couple recently bought a new 11.2 million home north of Los Angeles. The luxury property includes a swimming pool, tennis court and children’s cottage.

Wednesday Ted Sarandos. The Netflix CEO spoke about how happy the company is to be working with Duke and the Duchess. He said: “Harry and Megan have inspired millions of people around the world with their credibility, confidence and leadership. READ ‘Denet’ gets a B cinemascore, the lowest in Christopher Nolan’s 14 years “We can not believe they chose Netflix as their creative home – and we’m excited to tell stories with them, which will help create backlash and increase understanding for audiences everywhere.”