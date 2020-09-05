Trump News Live: Latest 2020 election updates and polls as police kill suspect in Portland shooting | The Independent

During a visit to Europe, Donald Trump has denied reports that he was branded a “loser” and “absorber” who died in the US war, and is said to have avoided coming to the grave where he believed he was not important.
The U.S. president argued on Thursday that “no one did what I did” because he mocked his election opponent, Joe Biden, for wearing a mask in the midst of a corona virus infection.
In an angry speech on Friday, his Democratic opponent condemned the president’s allegations, commented on the economy, and urged the president to work with Congress on providing corona virus relief. His jobs are more than double the February unemployment figures, following which the August employment report showed unemployment at 8.4 percent.
The president criticized Mr Pitney for going to Kenosha, Wisconsin, after the candidate held a church meeting and spoke with Jacob Blake’s family, saying “no one was there” and was paralyzed when an officer shot him seven times in the back.
Take a moment to load our live blog
Trump responded to Biden’s corona virus plans following his challenge
During his press conference on Friday, just hours after the Biden campaign event, Donald Trump defended his administration’s response to the corona virus.
He said Mr Biden’s plan was a “virtual surrender” compared to what his administration was doing.
Mr Trump boasted of the positive results from several final phase tests for the corona virus vaccine. The president said a vaccine could come soon on November 1, but only if the FDA approves a vaccine urgently before its trial period ends.
The president not only noted the declining mortality rate and potentially positive results from corona virus vaccine tests, but also called on Americans to be safe on Labor Day weekend to avoid a resurgence of the novel virus.
“We urge all Americans to be vigilant, especially on Labor Day,” Trump said. “Everyone must be careful to use common sense.”
Daniel Solner4 September 2020 22:48
Trump has accused Democrats of holding ‘hostages’ of incitement money
Donald Trump brought up the upcoming stimulus package during his press conference on Friday.
He accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Democrats of holding $ 300 billion in hostages instead of enforcing the CARES Act. The president said the money was not released because Democrats want to “release the mass of prisoners from prison”, want to issue incentive checks to “illegal aliens” and provide “bailouts from badly run blue states”.
Democrats did not include the large-scale release of prisoners from prison or the sending of checks to “illegal aliens.” But they have called for more funding for states after they were hit hard by the corona virus outbreak. But both Republican-run and democratically run states will get it if the money passes.
Negotiations between the White House and Congress have stalled with no expectation of when or how to resume. The president and Republicans have blamed Democrats.
Daniel Solner4 September 2020 22:40
Trump wants to return democratic cities. His re-election strategy took a very dark turn Andrew Feinberg Through his latest analysis The Independent:
Daniel Solner4 September 2020 22:25
Trump is set to hold a news conference
The White House announced that President Donald Trump will hold an EST press conference on Friday at 5 p.m.
The president is expected to address the Atlantic report, making derogatory remarks about service members.
Daniel Solner4 September 2020 21:57
‘We’re not going anywhere’: Why Portland protests 100 days after George Floyd was killed
One hundred days after George Floyd’s assassination in Minneapolis, protests erupted across the country, with protesters in Portland, Oregon, not really going anywhere.
Despite protests coming and going in cities such as Seattle, Auckland and San Francisco, those in Portland continued unabated despite their numbers swell in response to specific events such as the shooting of Jacob Blake. More importantly, less than 6 percent of the city’s population is African American.
President Donald Trump has repeatedly denounced Portland as a hotbed of anarchy and terrorism, misrepresenting Portland as “burning for decades.”
Alex Woodward4 September 2020 21:31
Fox News confirms Trump’s comments in The Atlantic
Fox News National Security Correspondent Jen Griffin confirms Donald Trump’s comments Atlantic, Which released a bad account from several executive sources, explaining the president’s hatred for service members.
Fox Correspondent Jack Heinrich confirmed the quote from Jen Griffin, a senior executive who accompanied the president during his 2018 trip to France.
“When the president spoke about the Vietnam War, he said, ‘This is a stupid war. Anyone who has gone is a sucker.’
“I can’t understand why someone would die for their country,” he said, adding that “there is not a good look, including wounded service members in the military parade.”
Alex Woodward4 September 2020 21:24
Trump says Stars and Lines – facing closure orders from the Pentagon – will not lose funds ‘under my watch’
Following a note from the Department of Defense, the century-old military newspaper Stars and lines Donald Trump – issue its last issue at the end of the month – faces stern criticism for defaming comments about the military Atlantic – The United States says it will not cut store funding.
Stars and lines said ombudsman Ernie Gates The Independent “Closing it is a dangerous interruption and a permanent audit of a unique First Amendment system that has reliably served U.S. troops for generations.”
The bipartisan Senate committee and the initiative of Republican Senator Lindsay Graham have urged the Pentagon to continue to fund the move.
Earlier this year the Pentagon proposed cutting funding in its $ 1 trillion budget request. The budget of the paper is 15 million.
Alex Woodward4 September 2020 21:00
Trump says Stars and Lines – facing closure orders from the Pentagon – will not lose funds ‘under my watch’
Following a note from the Department of Defense, the century-old military newspaper Stars and lines Publishing its last issue later this month, Donald Trump – who faces harsh scrutiny for defaming comments about the military reported in The Atlantic – says the United States will not cut funding for the outlet.
Stars and Lines Ombudsman Ernie Gates told The Independent that “closing this is a dangerous interruption and a permanent audit of a unique First Amendment system that has reliably served U.S. troops for generations.”
The bipartisan Senate committee and the initiative of Republican Senator Lindsay Graham have urged the Pentagon to continue to fund the move.
Earlier this year the Pentagon proposed cutting funding in its $ 1 trillion budget request. The budget of the paper is 15 million.
Alex Woodward4 September 2020 20:57
Biden blast ‘bad’ statement that Trump mocked military personnel: ‘He deserves to be commander’
The Independent ‘More from Oliver O’Connell’s comments from Joe Biden on Friday
Alex Woodward4 September 2020 20:45
The White House press secretary condemned Trump’s military comments in The Atlantic
White House Press Secretary Kaylee McNani – the “author” of the publication’s statement “based” on four cowardly anonymous sources, with graphics claiming that the president’s comments about the military in the Atlantic “smear” were “removed” by 10 “recorded sources”, even they were not. “
“Liberal activists in the Atlantic are not interested in the truth,” he told the White House on Friday.
Ms McEnany showed a 2018 email proving that the visit to the cemetery during the trip to Paris had canceled the “bad weather call”, saying the Atlantic president had called. “Why should I go to that grave? It’s full of losers,” he said according to the article.
He read the statements of current employee Derek Lyons and former employee Dan Walsh before leaving the lecturer without asking questions.
Alex Woodward4 September 2020 20:30