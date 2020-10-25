U.S. election polls: Recent updates tell Trump crowd US will ‘never be socialist’

Donald Trump arrived at a crowd of “thousands” in New Hampshire on Sunday and immediately commented on the “thousands and thousands” of people that no one could see from home.
Go to North Carolina: Mike Pence continues to campaign despite his close association with Govt
Donald Trump is officially done that day, but Vice President Mike Pence plans to travel to a rally in North Carolina tonight.
Although his team has tested positive for the corona virus in five people over the past few days – among them chief executive Mark Short and senior political adviser Marty Obst.
Mr Pence will continue to campaign, despite close contact with Short, his office said, as he is considered an essential worker.
When two members of Kamala Harris’ team tested positive, she canceled her travel plans for four days until October 18 – despite no close contact with the victims.
On Sunday morning, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows confirmed that Benz had tried to silence information about the group, which should only go on for nine days until the election.
“Sharing personal information is not something we have to do, it’s not something we really have to do – there are harmful people, except the vice president or the president or someone very close to them,” he told CNN.
Harriet Alexander25 October 2020 19:00
Trump says he can raise $ 900 million if he wants to
“I can call everyone on Wall Street and say I need $ 10 million or $ 20 million now,” Mr Trump said.
“I’m going to have those donors. They ‘ll talk about Trump raising $ 900 million. I can do it so easily.”
Graeme Masi25 October 2020 18:11
Trump says another president would have taken years to get vaccinated
“If it were another administration, you wouldn’t have vaccines for three years,” Mr Trump boasted.
Graeme Masi25 October 2020 17:57
Trump says there is no locking up even though the Govt has raised the numbers to 19
“We understand the disease, we are going to take care of our elderly, we are going to be careful and vigilant, but we are not locked in,” Mr Trump said.
Graeme Masi25 October 2020 17:53
Trump again lies that he won the Nobel Peace Prize
“Serbia and Kosovo, we signed an agreement for which they awarded me the Nobel Prize,” Mr Trump said.
“Anything else they gave me the Nobel Prize for. They should give me the Nobel Prize for what I did in Syria.”
Mr Trump finally corrected himself.
“I was nominated when I said it was the Nobel Prize. I don’t know.”
Graeme Masi25 October 2020 17:43
D.Rump appreciates his own work ethic
“I do three or four sucks a day, and it’s not bad,” Mr Trump told supporters at the rally.
“You can’t have a low-energy president.”
Graeme Masi25 October 2020 17:33
D.He admits its ‘very funny’ when he leaves the teleprompter
Donald Trump admitted it was “very funny” when he left the teleprompter.
Graeme Masi25 October 2020 17:24
Trump says the United States is ‘turning around’ with the corona virus as cases increase
At a campaign event in New Hampshire, Donald Trump said the United States was “turning the corner” with Covid-19: “It’s over.”
The president said the country manages to control and prevent the virus “even without a vaccine”.
The allegations come after news broke yesterday that the United States had registered more than 83,000 cases of the corona virus in two consecutive days.
A few weeks ago he talked about the treatment he received for the corona virus, saying that there was a doctor for “every part of his body”.
Mr Trump has previously been criticized for his quality of health care and his recovery from the virus as evidence that anyone can recover from Covit-19.
Sam Hancock25 October 2020 17:11
Trump is coming to speak to a crowd of ‘thousands’ in New Hampshire
Donald Trump came to the ‘thousands’ tumultuous meeting in New Hampshire on Sunday, immediately commenting on the ‘thousands and thousands of people’ that no one can see from home.
Speaking of the upcoming election, which is only nine days away, Joe told Trump that “it is time to end the war” and that “our country will never be a socialist country.”
The president commented on the poor turnout Mr Biden sees at his events. Mr Trump said he was lucky to have “seven” in Mr Biden’s campaign events – commenting on the low turnout at Barack Obama’s recent event, the former president said he had attracted less than 50 people.
Official figures from Mr Obama’s speech in Philadelphia recorded 200 people there.
Sam Hancock25 October 2020 17:04
Fox Host Senator Lindsay Graham made the allegations just days before the election
Fox Business host Lou Tops has launched a scathing attack on South Carolina Senator Lindsay Graham, asking why she should vote for a Republican legislator.
Mr Tops’ criticism of the senator was provoked by the fact that the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee would not acknowledge that he was “the left-wing leader of Twitter and Facebook censorship until after the election.”
“I do not know why anyone in the state of South Carolina would vote for Lindsay Graham. It’s just outrageous,” Mr Tops said Friday. “He just keeps saying: ‘Wait.’ He said he would come to the bottom of the Obamacat with the Judiciary Committee, which for a year and a half, indeed long ago, gave a completely passive answer to these pressing issues of our day. ”
He noted that Mr Graham had “betrayed” Donald Trump, and the senator has become one of the most vocal supporters of the president in recent years.
Daniel Solner Reports
Sam Hancock25 October 2020 16:39