Home Economy Markets Live, Thursday, September 3, 2020

Markets Live, Thursday, September 3, 2020

Sep 03, 2020 0 Comments
Markets Live, Thursday, September 3, 2020

Some insights into that future can be gleaned from the Bank’s Continuing Analysis of Zombie Companies for International Settlements.

Although the BIS research article published this week is based on somewhat dated data, it provides even better insights – including some surprising findings on the anatomy of zombie companies and their impact on the wider economy.

Zombie companies are unprofitable, unable to cover their interest costs and have low market ratings compared to the book values ​​of their assets (which indicates poor growth prospects).

BIS data is based on listed companies, however it discusses the implications of its findings on what might happen among unlisted companies.

Data show that from the late 1980s to 2017 the proportion of zombie companies in the listed markets rose from 4 percent to 15 percent.

Perhaps surprisingly, the highest share of zombies was found in Australia, Canada and the United States, with the death toll in Australia rising to about 35 percent at the beginning of this decade, up from about 25 percent in 2017. (In Canada it was over 35 percent in 2017, and in the United States it was over 20 percent).

Read the full section here.

READ  Bank of England warns UK households could face 200,200 income after outbreak | The Independent

You May Also Like

'To the extent that there is structural change it is important because that’s what can result in scarring – longer term dislocation of pieces of the economy,' Mr Bailey told the Treasury Select Committee.

Bank of England warns UK households could face 200,200 income after outbreak | The Independent

Zoom shares are falling following a 40% rise on Tuesday

Zoom shares are falling following a 40% rise on Tuesday

Royal Australian Mint issues a 'donation dollar' coin designed for charitable purposes

Royal Australian Mint issues a ‘donation dollar’ coin designed for charitable purposes

I will buy 2 ASX dividend shares in September // Motley Fool Australia

I will buy 2 ASX dividend shares in September // Motley Fool Australia

Lee Jae-yong: Samsung heir faces new charges over 2015 merger

Lee Jae-yong: Samsung heir faces new charges over 2015 merger

Walmart unveils 'ultimate life hack,' a $98 membership with access to gas, groceries and free delivery

Walmart unveils ‘ultimate everyday living hack,’ a $98 membership with obtain to gasoline, groceries and cost-free shipping and delivery

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *