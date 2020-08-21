Home Economy Queensland police investigating after needles identified in Woolworths strawberries

Aug 21, 2020 0 Comments
Queensland police investigating after needles found in Woolworths strawberries

Two several years right after the Queensland strawberry market was introduced to its knees by fruit tampering, a Logan person claims to have uncovered needles in a punnet of the fruit.

Police are investigating right after two needles were discovered in punnets of strawberries bought at Meadowbrook Woolworths, in Brisbane’s southern suburbs, ensuing in staff members pulling all inventory from shelves on Thursday evening.

The two punnets are now being investigated just after a Meadowbrook dad lifted the alarm.

“No one particular was injured, police ended up notified (on Thursday) and initial inquiries are under way,” a Queensland Police spokesman explained.

Similar: Female hospitalised after needle located in chocolate covered strawberry

media_digicamLogan father Raymond Kelly mentioned he observed needles in strawberries he introduced from Meadowbrook Woolworths. Picture: 7 News

Associated: Nail located in punnet of strawberries in South Australia

Raymond Kelly contacted police, proclaiming he discovered needles in two distinctive branded punnets of the fruit.

He told 7 Information he experienced been chopping up the fruit for his six-calendar year-previous daughter when he found the needles, and reported he right away feared she could have choked.

“Just sickening, I don’t know how any individual could do this,” he stated.

Mr Kelly said law enforcement had been shocked by the discovery, and that he informed the shop.

In a statement, Woolworths explained it had inspected other punnets but discovered no other needles and was now helping with the investigation.

“As a precautionary measure, our shop team opened and inspected other strawberries punnets, we uncovered no even more product or service security issues in these checks,” the supermarket chain explained.

“We’ve also commenced our own investigation in line with our recognized food stuff basic safety processes.

“We will aid the law enforcement with their investigation, and share CCTV footage as expected.”

It arrives two a long time soon after tonnes of fruit had been dumped following needles were located in strawberries which devastated farmers, prompting the Federal Federal government to rush hard guidelines that would impose large penalties for fruit tampering.

Initially posted as Needle uncovered in Qld strawberry

