Fulham promoted to Premier League: Scott Parker claims club will ‘learn lessons’ from 2018-19

Scott Parker has led Fulham again to the Premier League right after a one-season absence

Scott Parker is confident that Fulham will master the classes of their Premier League failure in 2018-19 soon after securing a return to the major flight.

Fulham received advertising from the 2nd tier by way of the participate in-offs two several years in the past but, after an costly recruitment travel, went down right after only a person year.

Parker led Fulham back again to the Premier League with a 2-1 gain over Brentford in Tuesday’s participate in-off closing at Wembley.

“There have been some very clear problems designed previous time,” explained the ex-England midfielder.

“We will study from that. We require to discover from that.

“We’re heading into the very best league in the environment, the greatest players, the greatest teams… it can be a brutal league and I realise the problem in advance.

“What we are striving to establish and what we’re trying to engrain in these gamers, in this soccer club, is some main foundations.

“Occasionally those main foundations get you much in existence. You can have as substantially expertise as you want but, if you’re not setting up your soccer club on concrete and you are building it on sand, then in the stop it will be the rollercoaster trip.

“I hope we can improve gradually. It truly is likely to be rough but, if we can’t, we have main foundations that we normally tumble back again on.”

Fulham used far more than £100m on new players following beating Aston Villa in the 2018 engage in-off last, but they struggled throughout the next season and had been relegated with 5 video games remaining to play.

Slavisa Jokanovic, Leading League-winner Claudio Ranieri and Parker – as caretaker – all experienced spells in demand but could not conserve Fulham from the drop.

‘Give it a go and let us see what happens’

In his first whole year at the helm at Craven Cottage, Parker led Fulham to fourth location in the Championship and finally promotion, with remaining-back again Joe Bryan scoring 2 times in further-time in the closing versus their west London neighbours.

Bryan’s 1st objective was a 40-property totally free-kick which caught out Brentford goalkeeper David Raya at his around publish.

Brentford goalkeeper David Raya was caught out by a lengthy-range absolutely free-kick from Joe Bryan (not in image)

Parker, 39, said: “We did our thanks diligence on the keeper and the keeper’s received a extremely intense, significant commencing position from broad cost-free-kicks.

“We introduced it up in a established-perform conference and spoke to Joe and Harrison Reed, who would have been on the reverse aspect.

“I just felt when we introduced Aleksandar Mitrovic on, Joe was heading to cross the ball, for the reason that obviously a person of Mitro’s major attributes is heading, so I named him about.

“I did not want to let on to Brentford’s bench, so I experimented with to bluff it a minimal little bit. I just reported to Joe: ‘Listen, I want you to go for it. I want you to dedicate to it. I want you to genuinely give it a go and let us see what happens’.

“Thankfully, it’s long gone in. He’s received an unbelievable left foot.”

‘The solar will increase all over again tomorrow’

Brentford, who have not played in the prime flight considering the fact that 1947, have now had 9 unsuccessful enjoy-off strategies in their history devoid of winning promotion.

They narrowly missed out on two fronts this time victory in possibly of their remaining two league matches would have been more than enough to send out them up quickly forward of West Bromwich Albion, but the Bees rounded off their campaign with losses to Stoke and Barnsley.

Immediately after his side’s excess-time defeat at Wembley, head coach Thomas Frank stated: “The sun will increase again tomorrow. It is not the stop of the environment. Of study course I’ll be incredibly unfortunate tonight and upset, but that’s the way it is.

“I just know, in football and life, you will need to be potent simply because there will be scenarios that do not go the way you desired. You need to show resilience.

“If you want to reach a little something significant you need to be equipped to bounce back from setbacks, and I know we are coming again even much better subsequent time, I’m 100% positive of that.”

Ollie Watkins scored 26 goals for Brentford this year – the exact tally as Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic

Failure to reach the Premier League is positive to convey concerns about the futures of some of Brentford’s star gamers, this sort of as best scorer Ollie Watkins and winger Reported Benrahma, who have excelled at Championship amount this period.

Questioned if he is self-assured of preserving his squad together future time, when Brentford will transfer into a new stadium, Frank replied: “It really is not my major worry right now.

“The explanation why I am most down at this second in time is primarily for the supporters, for all the individuals who have been at the club for a lot of, many a long time, they deserve so a great deal to be in the Leading League.

“And I also care about, and imagine so considerably, in this group of players, and I’m extremely disappointed that we are not going to have the chance to attack the Premier League.

“No person appreciates what it likely to happen tomorrow. I just know 1 thing: we are going to have a quite, pretty sturdy aspect going in to the Championship following period.”