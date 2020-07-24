Like Island’s Laura Anderson cuts a fashionable determine as she catches up with pal Dr Alex George

She hit back again at trolls who accused her of staying ‘too skinny’ by sharing a picture of herself in a bikini earlier this week.

And now Like Island’s Laura Anderson took a break from the social media commentary as she caught up with pal Dr Alex George for a bite to try to eat in Clapham on Thursday.

The pair turned business pals during their physical appearance on 2018’s instalment of Love Island, which noticed Laura, 31, finish second with then beau Paul Knopp.

Stepping out: Appreciate Island’s Laura Anderson took a break from the social media commentary as she caught up with pal Dr Alex George for a bite to take in in Clapham on Thursday

Scottish natural beauty Laura cut a trendy determine for their lunch at Megan’s in a beige outsized blazer, which she layered more than a simple white T-shirt.

The ITV2 star complemented the oversized garment with a pair of denim hotpants and a black leather-based cross-entire body bag.

In the meantime, Dr Alex, who recently broke up with his girlfriend Amelia Tub, donned a grey tee and black skinny jeans for the catch up.

The 30-12 months-previous has been on the frontline battling the Covid-19 pandemic because March so no question welcomed the socially distanced lunch with his close friend.

Classy: Scottish attractiveness Laura minimize a classy determine for their lunch at Megan’s in a beige outsized blazer

Buddies: The pair grew to become company buddies throughout their physical appearance on 2018’s instalment of Appreciate Island (Pictured on the fourth sequence above)

Hung up? Alex appeared at his cellphone even though Laura followed powering

On Thursday, Laura ongoing to get rid of mild on how posing in a different way can alter the way your figure seems to be as she took to Instagram.

The Appreciate Island star posed on her mattress in a yellow bikini, joined by her boyfriend Tom Brazier, and sat upright at initially just before hunching more than and pinching her stomach.

Laura’s most recent put up arrives a day right after she defiantly strike back at trolls by sharing a bikini-clad snap following being trolled for remaining ‘too skinny’.

Acquiring stylish carried out: Laura layered her blazer in excess of a basic white T-shirt

Denim days: The ITV2 star complemented the oversized garment with a pair of denim hotpants

In his denims: Dr Alex, who a short while ago broke up with his girlfriend Amelia Tub, donned a gray tee and black skinny jeans for the capture up

The tv temperament uncovered she had hesitated to put up the photograph, which confirmed her posing by the seaside in Barcelona, about fears she would be inundated with cruel taunts around her slender physique.

Sporting a blue bikini leading and denim hotpants, Laura penned a lengthy caption: ‘I hesitated to put up this photograph as I look very slim and we all know any trolling from your entire body, whatever condition is hardly ever fun.

‘Reality is photos can be deceiving and I really want to spotlight this on listed here currently. It is really just a image, an angle, lighting, it’s possible a filter.’

Catching up: The 30-year-aged has been on the frontline battling the Covid-19 pandemic due to the fact March so no doubt welcomed the socially distanced lunch with his friend

Heading residence: Previously this week, Alex was also pictured heading back to his £120,000 Audi

Casually-clad: The Really like Island star minimize a informal determine as he opened to door of the flashy blue auto

Afternoon outing: Alex grabbed the keys out of his rucksack

Off he goes: Alex then zoomed off in the car

Hero: The NHS doctor has been working tirelessly on the frontline through the pandemic

Catching up: He appeared in large spirits throughout the auto experience

Strong: Alex showed no signs of heartache in spite of recently splitting from his girlfriend

Bikini babe: Laura posed in a yellow bikini right before pinching abdomen in a playful movie on Instagram on Thursday

