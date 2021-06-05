Home Technology Android Introduces iOS Option: Users gain the ability to request that apps no longer follow them

Android Introduces iOS Option: Users gain the ability to request that apps no longer follow them

Jun 05, 2021 0 Comments
Android Introduces iOS Option: Users gain the ability to request that apps no longer follow them

Google will allow apps to stop tracking just like Apple.

With iOS 14.5, Apple has introduced the option to disable tracking for all applications – Application resistance monitoring.

This application will be similarly implemented by Google for the Android operating system.

Bloomberg announced that Google is making the same option, which will prevent users from tracking not only the Android system, but also outside of it.

However, the tracking system of Google and Apple will be different. IOS allows you to choose whether to allow individual apps to be tracked individually, while Google, according to informed sources, allows this with a single slider for the entire system.

This most important change for Android users will come as part of something new Google Play Service During the second part of 2021 and Android 12 updates, Which will be available on most phones from the beginning of 2022. Users who choose not to follow apps will no longer be called the ad ID on their account, and companies, apps and other advertisers will not be able to send personalized ads.

READ  Technology of the Future: Will Drones Change People in Military Operations?

Google has long been reluctant to do something like this because it makes more money from advertising, but ultimately decided to offer this option to users. According to iPhone statistics, 96% of users have opted for iOS 14.5 and above Applications are not tracked!

Be better informed than others, Download the Monto mobile app.

You May Also Like

Microsoft applies patent for four camera technology under the logo camera screen or uses Surface Devices-Microsoft Surface

เปิดตัว Messenger API สำหรับไอจี

Messenger API introduced to IG

20% Ethanol in Petrol .. Target 2025

20% Ethanol in Petrol .. Target 2025

Malicious software to steal digital coins .. "Created by hackers"

Malicious software to steal digital coins .. “Created by hackers”

Jordan .. Interior Ministry reports that members of the security forces were injured during the disturbances | Jordan News

Jordan .. Interior Ministry reports that members of the security forces were injured during the disturbances | Jordan News

16 more cores, up to new GPU and 5 Nm process technology. The 2020 processor confirms information about future processors

16 more cores, up to new GPU and 5 Nm process technology. The 2020 processor confirms information about future processors

Seth Sale

About the Author: Seth Sale

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *