Coronavirus in Yemen: experts fear the nation could suffer one of the worst outbreaks in the world

The cuts came after the UN calls for $ 2.42 billion in funding fell 50% short this week.

“In the countdown to closure there will have to be much broader cuts in Yemen at a time when the country is now facing the growing impact of the virus pandemic on people who are already malnourished and ill-equipped to deal with it,” said Lise Grande. . The head of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs told CNN in a phone call from Sanaa on Wednesday, the divided nation’s capital.

“General health services in 189 of the country’s 369 hospitals begin to close in three weeks. Water and sanitation services for 8.5 million people, including 3 million children, close in three weeks. Nutritional support for 2.5 million of starving malnourished children will begin to close in eight to 10 weeks, “he warned.

On Tuesday this week, donors pledged $ 1.35 billion of the $ 2.42 billion the UN said Yemen needed in a virtual conference. “The worst case scenario, which we are facing now, means that the death toll from the virus could exceed the combined cost of war, disease and famine in the past five years. [in Yemen]Grande told CNN.