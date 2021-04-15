Home World Water from Fukushima to the sea, new discussion

Water from Fukushima to the sea, new discussion

Apr 15, 2021 0 Comments
A neural network of cities. Each one is different, especially as it is universal: pain, fear and occasional joy in everything. Someone in Tokyo, writer Andres Newman slips, which is based on blockade. “The whole city is based on future misfortune. As a result, there is great hope on the surface of fear.” An earthquake 10 years ago almost shattered the Japanese system.

Vibrations constantly unleash chaos. Tokyo recently announced that it would release one million tons of water into the ocean from 2023 (equivalent to 500 Olympic swimming pools), shut down at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant and badly damaged during the earthquake (three of its six reactors dissolved) causing the most serious nuclear accident since the famous and terrible Chernobyl.

“Nuclear reactors need water. They have tanks inside, which are important for their operation, to produce steam or to control and regulate radioactive components,” explains Andres Emiro Tees, a researcher at the University of Pontifia Bolivariana’s Electrical Field. “

This is, precisely, one of the arguments of Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suka. “Pouring purified water is an inevitable task to remove the Fukushima plant and rebuild the area.” This should be done because, as these furnaces are turned off, water is accumulating. No more space. It is estimated that by 2022 the tanks that protect it will be overflowing.

Although the liquid will be treated, officials promise to clean it up to the maximum radioactive material, which is incomplete. This has provoked fears of fishermen in the region because the impact will be catastrophic; And from neighboring countries to Japan. The sea, finally, did not come to regional boundaries. South Korea summoned the ambassador to show its “serious concern”, with China describing the move as “very irresponsible”.

This is not the first option discussed. As the emergency in Fukushima was under control, people wondered what to do when this time came. The government said it was considering evaporating it into the atmosphere or injecting it underground. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has recommended going to sea since 2013 and has supported the Japanese decision, with the United States as its main ally.

It takes 30 years to prevent the dumping process, Suka said, with dangerous levels of radiation. At that time Fukushima will continue to live in the present conditions of the Japanese and the world, and will resist it over time. Penetrates that hope of being the most utterly insecure.

